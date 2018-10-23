Ted Cruz Renewed SleazyDonald.us And DaffyDonald.us This Year

Win McNamee via Getty Images (From left) President Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz at a rally in Houston on Oct. 22. After a bitterly fought 2016 primary contest, Cruz told attendees, “I am honored that President Trump is here endorsing and supporting my campaign.”

Of course, that’s not the face he has been showing to the public. “I am honored that President Trump is here endorsing and supporting my campaign,” Cruz told a stadium of 18,000 people in Houston last night, “and I look forward to campaigning alongside him in 2020 for his re-election as president of the United States.”

For years, in fact, we’ve been expected to believe that Cruz is fully in support of Trump. That their differences have been placed firmly behind them and, what’s more, that those differences have blossomed into a mutual respect.

Here's that video of #TedCruz working phone bank at GOP office in Fort Worth. This time with watermark for @dallasnews, the content owner. pic.twitter.com/7D4rTGcXJu — G.J. McCarthy (@gjmccarthy) October 6, 2016

“He’s not ‘Lyin’ Ted’ anymore. He’s ‘Beautiful Ted,’” Trump told reporters on Monday. Unfortunately for Trump, it’s hard to square praise from “Beautiful Ted” with Cruz’s renewal of the DaffyDonald.us and SleazyDonald.us domains in February. (It doesn’t appear that those sites have ever hosted content.)

According to the Whois record for DaffyDonald.us, the domain was originally registered to Ted Cruz in March 2016, with the contact email belonging to TedCruz.org. This in itself isn’t all that notable. At the time, Cruz was still campaigning against Trump for president. But a look at the more recent records for the domain shows that in November 2017, the expiration date was listed as March 2018.

In November 2017, the expiration date for DaffyDonald.us was listed as March 2018.

The Whois record wasn’t updated again until February of this year, when the expiration date changed to March 2019.

In February of this year, the expiration date changed to March 2019.

The records for SleazyDonald.us follow a similar pattern, with slightly different dates. In the January 2018 record, the expiration date is listed as March 2018.

The January 2018 registration record for SleazyDonald.us shows an expiration date in March 2018.

And in February the expiration date for SleazyDonald.us was changed to March 2019.

In February the expiration date for SleazyDonald.us was pushed back to March of next year.

Theoretically, this might have been a case of auto-renewal. Perhaps the campaign had registered the domains, set them to auto-renew every year and simply forgot that it was still parking on SleazyDonald.us and DaffyDonald.us two years later.

But on the basis of on a conversation with a spokesperson for the registrar for these domains, GoDaddy, this seems unlikely. Although the company couldn’t comment on any specific client activity, the spokesperson said that the auto-renewal feature doesn’t trigger until the day of the expiration date. In other words, to renew the domain a month before it was set to expire — as the Whois records indicate happened here — someone would almost certainly have had to take action to renew the domain name.

So why would “Beautiful Ted,” staunch supporter and dear friend of the president, renew such rude domain names? HuffPost reached out to the address associated with the domains for comment and will post an update if anyone responds.