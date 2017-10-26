Ted Cruz Hopes Release Of JFK Files Will End 'Ludicrous' Claim His Dad Was Involved

One person with a keen interest in the JFK assassination files President Donald Trump is releasing on Thursday is Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

During the 2016 presidential campaign, when Cruz was Trump’s closest rival for the GOP nomination, Trump promoted a bizarre conspiracy theory that Cruz’s father, Rafael, was somehow involved in President John F. Kennedy’s 1963 assassination.

The pending release of the files reminds people of the unproven conspiracy theory, and Cruz told NBC News journalist Frank Thorp V he is looking forward to seeing what’s in the documents.

Q: Are you confident that the release of the JFK files will vindicate your father?



CRUZ: “Haha, I look forward to seeing what’s in the files,” says the idea that his father had links to Oswald is a claim “that (goes) beyond ludicrous” pic.twitter.com/0ljjTdDXsu — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) October 26, 2017

The theory that Cruz’ father was involved in the murder plot was first reported by the National Enquirer in March 2016, and included a photo supposedly taken in 1963 showing a man it identified as Cruz’s father helping JFK assassin Lee Harvey Oswald distribute pro-Fidel Castro literature in New Orleans.

Cruz rep Alice Stewart called the theory “another garbage story in a tabloid full of garbage,” according to the Miami Herald. “The story is false; that is not Rafael in the picture,” Stewart added.

Trump refused to apologize for repeating the claim.