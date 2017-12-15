1 Embarrassing Photo Shuts Down Ted Cruz's Argument Against Net Neutrality

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) on Thursday tried to mock supporters of net neutrality, the rule repealed by the FCC that had required Internet service providers to treat all traffic equally.

It didn’t go well.

Critics warn the repeal could lead to ISPs charging extra for access to certain websites or even block them completely.

Cruz had an imaginary argument in which the concerns of a “snowflake” are shut down by an “informed observer” such as himself:

Snowflake, believing online propaganda: "OMG w/o net neutrality, the Internet is gone!" Informed observer: "You know, the FCC issued that rule in 2015. The Internet grew up wonderfully free from govt regulation & this restores the status quo ante." Snowflake: "Uh, never mind..." — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 15, 2017

Journalist and historian Eoin Higgins fired back with a tweet that used just 10 words and a photo illustrating the kinds of traffic that could be slowed or stopped by ISPs:

Ted, let me put the issue as succinctly as possible. pic.twitter.com/QXsr2qWSAp — Eoin Jinglins ☃❄ 🦌 (@EoinHiggins_) December 15, 2017

The photo is a scene showing porn star Cory Chase in the hardcore flick “Moms Bang Teens 20,” which infamously earned a “like” from Cruz’s Twitter account earlier this year.

Cruz insisted the “like” was caused by a staffer with access to his account.

“It was an honest mistake, it wasn’t malicious, it wasn’t deliberate,” Cruz told CNN’s Dana Bash. “It was a screwup.”