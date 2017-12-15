1 Embarrassing Photo Shuts Down Ted Cruz's Argument Against Net Neutrality

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) on Thursday tried to mock supporters of net neutrality, the rule repealed by the FCC that had required Internet service providers to treat all traffic equally.
It didn’t go well.
Critics warn the repeal could lead to ISPs charging extra for access to certain websites or even block them completely.
Cruz had an imaginary argument in which the concerns of a “snowflake” are shut down by an “informed observer” such as himself:
Journalist and historian Eoin Higgins fired back with a tweet that used just 10 words and a photo illustrating the kinds of traffic that could be slowed or stopped by ISPs:
The photo is a scene showing porn star Cory Chase in the hardcore flick “Moms Bang Teens 20,” which infamously earned a “like” from Cruz’s Twitter account earlier this year.
Cruz insisted the “like” was caused by a staffer with access to his account.
“It was an honest mistake, it wasn’t malicious, it wasn’t deliberate,” Cruz told CNN’s Dana Bash. “It was a screwup.”
CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misstated the last name of Eoin Higgins, who has reported for HuffPost.