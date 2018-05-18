POLITICS
Twitter Users Pan Ted Cruz After He Tweets 'Prayers' To Santa Fe School Shooting Victims

"We're tired of paying you in exchange for your useless prayers," one Twitter user told the senator.
By David Moye

After Friday’s school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, a lot of people are letting Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) know that they prefer action to his “prayers.”

The NRA-funded politician immediately offered standard moral support (but, of course, not solutions) via Twitter after a gunman attacked a Texas high school, killing 10 people.

Cruz may have thought he was doing his duty, but a lot of people let him know his response was sorely lacking (in occasionally foul-mouthed fashion).

One commenter recalled Cruz’s famous “machine-gun bacon” ad.

Others referenced the generous contributions Cruz has received from the NRA.

One guy tried to explain the situation to the senator man-to-man:

And someone even used cats to illustrate the ineffectiveness of thoughts and prayers.

