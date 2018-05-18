Twitter Users Pan Ted Cruz After He Tweets 'Prayers' To Santa Fe School Shooting Victims

After Friday’s school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, a lot of people are letting Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) know that they prefer action to his “prayers.”
The NRA-funded politician immediately offered standard moral support (but, of course, not solutions) via Twitter after a gunman attacked a Texas high school, killing 10 people.
Cruz may have thought he was doing his duty, but a lot of people let him know his response was sorely lacking (in occasionally foul-mouthed fashion).
One commenter recalled Cruz’s famous “machine-gun bacon” ad.
Others referenced the generous contributions Cruz has received from the NRA.
One guy tried to explain the situation to the senator man-to-man:
And someone even used cats to illustrate the ineffectiveness of thoughts and prayers.