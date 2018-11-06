First, Triumph visited the O’Rourke camp, where he mocked the candidate’s attempt at punk music in the 1990s.

“Have you ever actually heard his music?” Triumph, a.k.a. comic Robert Smigel, asked an O’Rourke supporter. “Well, trust me, if Beto wants to stop border crossings quicker than Ted Cruz, they can just play his album down there.”

The puppet even managed to get some face time with each candidate.

O’Rourke mostly laughed off the encounter. Cruz, however, tried to have a moment with Triumph.

“Just remember: It wasn’t the Republicans, it was the Democrats that took you into the vet to get fixed and there is freedom on the other side,” Cruz cracked as his supporters laughed.

Triumph replied with a burn that might’ve left a scar.

“I support spaying and neutering, just like Trump did to you,” the puppet shot back.