Ted Cruz Owns Himself By Using The Same Zodiac Killer Joke 2 Years In A Row

If you’re wondering why the hell Cruz is tweeting something in relation to an unidentified person who terrorized the Bay Area decades ago, then you probably don’t spend that much time on the internet.

So, congratulations to you and here’s a primer: Cruz is referencing a longstanding joke among people online that he is the Zodiac Killer. The meme stems from the basis that people “think he’s creepy,” according to an NPR explainer.

Cruz has also been tied to at least one other conspiracy theory that suggests that his father helped Lee Harvey Oswald pass out flyers supporting Fidel Castro about three months prior to Oswald’s assassinating President John F. Kennedy.

It’s one thing to make fun of yourself here and there, but Cruz seems to think his Zodiac Killer tweet is extremely funny, because this isn’t the first time he’s done it.

In October 2017, Cruz responded to a string of tweets following Sen. Ben Sasse’s admission during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing that he had just spilled Dr. Pepper on Cruz.