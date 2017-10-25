Ted Danson And Mary Steenburgen Aren't Getting Divorced, OK?

Actors Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen have been married for 22 years, which in show business is forever.

Just look at those two. Cute couple, right?

Michael Tran via Getty Images

But Larry David threw a wrench into their happy union by having them separate on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” which returned this month with Danson and Steenburgen playing themselves.

The storyline had fans googling their marital status. Danson told late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on his Tuesday show that he even had to explain the situation to friends. His publicist also had to clarify that the two were still together.

The former “Cheers” star reassured Kimmel ― and us ― that he and Steenburgen are not getting divorced in real life.

But he did forget to tell Steenburgen that they were going to be divorced on the show — she had to learn that for herself when she showed up to improvise a scene.

“That was my bad,” Danson said.