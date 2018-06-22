Democrat Ted Lieu Plays Audio Of Migrant Kids Crying On House Floor

On the House floor Friday, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) played the infamous audio recording of crying migrant children separated from their parents under President Donald Trump’s zero tolerance immigration policy.

The eight-minute recording, released by ProPublica on Monday, has circulated on news outlets and social media amid an outcry over the administration’s practice of splitting up undocumented families intercepted along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Lieu tweeted before his House appearance that he would be speaking about “the 2300 babies and kids ripped away from their parents” as a result of Trump administration policies.

I will soon speak on the House Floor about the 2300 babies and kids ripped away from their parents by @realDonaldTrump. There is still no real plan to reunite the children. This looks like kidnapping. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 22, 2018

On Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order to end the practice of separating families and to instead detain parents with their children. Administration officials, however, said the new policy likely would not apply anytime soon to the roughly 2,300 children who have already been taken from their parents.

“Imagine being ripped away from your mother or father and not knowing if you’re going to see them again,” Lieu said, addressing his peers in the House.

He then stood solemnly as the audio played.

According to ProPublica, the recording is of 10 Central American children who were separated from their families by immigration authorities. The children can be heard crying out for their parents, and a U.S. Border Patrol agent at one point jokes about an “orchestra” of wailing children.

Less than a minute into the recording, Rep. Karen Handel (R-Ga.), who was presiding, called for him to stop on the grounds of “breach of decorum.”

“Why are we hiding this from the American people?” Lieu asked in response.

After several minutes of back and forth, Lieu eventually stopped the recording, yielded back his time on the floor and left the chamber.