Olympic Skier Ted Ligety’s Son 'Could Give 2 S***s That Daddy Sucked At Work'

U.S. alpine skier Ted Ligety may have had a tough time on the slopes at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Sunday.

But after a disappointing performance in the men’s giant slalom event, the athlete’s 8-month-old son Jax was on hand to put everything into context.

“He is the bright spot on the day,” Ligety captioned a photograph of the pair, which he shared to Instagram:

A post shared by Ted Ligety (@ted_ligety) on Feb 17, 2018 at 11:23pm PST

“Jax could give two s___s that daddy sucked at work today,” he added.

Ligety, a two-time Olympic champion who scooped golds at both Sochi 2014 in Russia and Turin 2006 in Italy, placed joint 15th in the giant slalom. It followed his earlier fifth place in the alpine combined, and a failure to finish the super-G.

The 33-year-old still has the men’s slalom event to come, but suggested Sunday that he may now call it quits in Pyeongchang. “This is probably it for me (at) these games,” he said, per Reuters.

“I was thinking about doing the slalom but we tried to figure out where I’d start and it would be in the 70s or 80s, which is really far out to have a chance to have a good run at it,” he added. “I’ll probably just head back to Europe now and get ready for the rest of the World Cups.”