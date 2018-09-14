ENTERTAINMENT
09/14/2018 06:47 am ET Updated 10 hours ago

Teddy Geiger Is Dating Emily Hampshire And They Look Crazy In Love

"I love her so much," said singer-songwriter Geiger, who came out as transgender last year.
headshot
By Ron Dicker

Singer-songwriter Teddy Geiger and Canadian actress Emily Hampshire are in a fine romance.

The two have gushed about each other on social media, and a rep has confirmed their relationship, Page Six reported Thursday.

Geiger, who penned hits for Shawn Mendes and One Direction and has a hit of her own, “For You I Will (Confidence),” announced she was transitioning last October. She made her first public appearance afterward in May.

Her romance with Hampshire, who appears on the Canadian sitcom “Schitt’s Creek,” is her first relationship since coming out as transgender, People reported.

Hampshire, 37, posted a photo of the two Aug. 30 with the caption, “Just me & my girlfriend.” 

Other proof that the two are crazy about each other has graced the ’Gram. “I love her so much and miss her so much and I need to kiss her,” Geiger, who turns 30 on Sunday, wrote in one post. 

 Looks like they had a fun vacation together: 

Need more evidence that they’re smitten? Here’s Geiger with a “Sound of Music” reference.

The two appeared together at a few Toronto International Film Festival events in the last week, as well.

Michael Tran via Getty Images
Phillip Faraone via Getty Images

Looks like love!

headshot
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Celebrities Social Media Shawn Mendes Teddy Geiger
Teddy Geiger Is Dating Emily Hampshire And They Look Crazy In Love
CONVERSATIONS