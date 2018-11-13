Teddy Geiger And Emily Hampshire Announce Their Engagement

George Pimentel via Getty Images Singer-songwriter Teddy Geiger (left) and "Schitt's Creek" star Emily Hampshire first confirmed their relationship in September.

Singer-songwriter Teddy Geiger and “Schitt’s Creek” actress Emily Hampshire are altar-bound.

Geiger announced the couple’s engagement in a series of emotional Instagram posts on Friday; she said she was “so fucking happy” to spend the rest of her life with Hampshire.

Hampshire, meanwhile, offered similar sentiments in an Instagram post of her own, joking that Geiger “was glad she got her nails done today.”

“I feel like the luckiest girl in the world,” she added.

Geiger, who is best known for the 2006 hit, “For You I Will (Confidence),” and her collaborations with Shawn Mendes and One Direction, first confirmed she and Hampshire were dating in September. The couple also appeared together at a number of Toronto International Film Festival events that month.