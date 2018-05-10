Musical artist Teddy Geiger appeared publicly Tuesday for the first time since she announced her transition six months ago.
Geiger walked the red carpet at the 66th Annual BMI Pop Awards in Beverly Hills, California. She was honored at the ceremony for co-writing two songs recorded by Shawn Mendes: “Mercy” and “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.”
The singer-songwriter had made waves online in October when she said she was transitioning:
The 29-year-old has never shied away from social media and offered many glimpses of her journey over the past six months:
After Geiger’s appearance at the BMI Pop Awards, many on social media celebrated her stepping out:
Cheers to you, Teddy!
