Musical artist Teddy Geiger appeared publicly Tuesday for the first time since she announced her transition six months ago.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix via Getty Images Teddy Geiger attends the BMI Pop Awards on May 8 in Beverly Hills, California.

Geiger walked the red carpet at the 66th Annual BMI Pop Awards in Beverly Hills, California. She was honored at the ceremony for co-writing two songs recorded by Shawn Mendes: “Mercy” and “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.”

The singer-songwriter had made waves online in October when she said she was transitioning:

The 29-year-old has never shied away from social media and offered many glimpses of her journey over the past six months:

After Geiger’s appearance at the BMI Pop Awards, many on social media celebrated her stepping out:

I’m so happy for Teddy Geiger. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/OQRNVQKHU5 — jourdain, with her delicate lady brain (@jourdayen) May 10, 2018

Honestly so happy for Teddy Geiger, I wish her literally all the happiness in the world. — folu (@notfolu) May 10, 2018

YASS SIS!

free to be you 💖 https://t.co/XE331a7gzJ — Shinae (@shinaenigans) May 10, 2018

Look at this queen. My heart is smiling. I'm so proud of her, omg. Look how gorgeous she is. ❤️ https://t.co/4LuK2JiFmg — itzel 🕊️ (@fallingrush) May 10, 2018

Me after seeing Teddy Geiger on the red carpet being the gorgeous woman she is pic.twitter.com/U1KMhN1faT — Natalie Rivera (@ByNatalieRivera) May 10, 2018

Teddy Geiger walked her first red carpet since beginning her gender transition, and she looked so chic https://t.co/JWI3oqmzcF pic.twitter.com/5VacFr4Zn5 — Andy Poker (@andypoker818) May 10, 2018

Yay!😺 I’m so happy for her! I’ve been listening to @Teddygeiger since day one. I support anyone transitioning. You are respected.❤️ — Noey🦇 (@GiirlGerms) May 10, 2018