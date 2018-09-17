Yes, Teddy Perkins From 'Atlanta' Was Sitting Front Row At The Emmys

Eagle-eyed “Atlanta” fans on Twitter went wild after spotting none other than Teddy Perkins sitting front row at the 2018 Emmy Awards.

As Bill Hader went up to the stage to receive his Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, he leaned over to give a hug to none other than Perkins.

Teddy Perkins with the best seat in the house at the #Emmys pic.twitter.com/n1KIeaVeI9 — Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) September 18, 2018

If you watch “Atlanta,” you’ve likely had nightmares every single night since the Hiro Murai-directed April episode titled “Teddy Perkins” aired. Perkins is a reclusive pop star alongside his brother, Benny Hope, and is “a character bluntly based on Michael Jackson.” Oh, and he’s a murderer.

Donald Glover ― wearing prosthetic whiteface ― plays the role, but it wasn’t immediately clear if he was the one wearing the costume at the Emmys. Some people watching assumed it was Glover, while others theorized it was actually fellow “Atlanta” actor Lakeith Stanfield.

Either way, people on Twitter were freaking out about the cameo.

Donald Glover totally dressed like Teddy Perkins to get that award smh my mans deserved that 😭 pic.twitter.com/1ir9YVZUTb — Elise Swopes (@Swopes) September 18, 2018

Oh I see you, Teddy Perkins. pic.twitter.com/2orNBIF7vA — Ultimate Worrier (@karenferrastein) September 18, 2018

Donald Glover better win tonight since he went as Teddy Perkins pic.twitter.com/zJJFtcC7gW — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 18, 2018

OMG, Donald Glover is at the #Emmys as Teddy Perkins. YES. pic.twitter.com/IMABzmqQxP — Diane Gordon (@thesurfreport) September 18, 2018

Did Donald Glover come to the Emmy’s dressed as Teddy Perkins?!?? #iamshooketh — Mrs. Nieves (@Blue_Ivory22) September 18, 2018

Donald Glover definitely came there dressed as Teddy Perkins #Emmys #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/yXEV5M6sUL — The Wiz (@AbumEzeonwu) September 18, 2018

OH FUCK WAS THAT DONALD GLOVER IN THE TEDDY PERKINS MAKEUP? pic.twitter.com/l5FKOnpGmF — mazel tov cocktail. (@unequalized) September 18, 2018