Teen Does The Honorable Thing After Finding Lost Wallet With $1,500 Inside

Tyler Opdyke didn’t think twice after he found a lost wallet with $1,500 inside.

The 18-year-old from California immediately returned the wallet to its rightful owner — and is now earning praise for doing the decent thing.

“I just really thought about what I would want someone to do if I were to drop my wallet,” Opdyke told KOVR. “And then I thought about the house. I thought about the family who lived there.”

Opdyke was delivering fliers to homes in Elk Grove on behalf of his uncle’s business, StrikeZone Pest Control, on Friday when he spotted the wallet on the ground outside Melissa Vang’s house, reports the Sacramento Bee. It was her husband’s money clip, she said.

The teen knocked on the property’s door in a bid to give the cash back, but Vang was too afraid to answer to a stranger. So he held the wallet up to a surveillance camera and then hid it underneath the doormat:

Vang shared the above footage of the teenager’s act of kindness to Facebook, and the clip is now going viral.

Opdyke later returned to check on the wallet and was greeted by Vang and her two children, per CBS Sacramento. “It’s sad that I didn’t trust him to open my door when he was just doing a good deed,” said Vang.