Teen Accepted Into 113 Colleges Chooses Full Ride To HBCU

This is the definition of black girl magic.

Jasmine Harrison, a 17-year-old from Greensboro, North Carolina, has been accepted into 113 colleges and universities, WFMY, a CBS affiliate in the Piedmont Triad, reported on Tuesday.

The outlet also said that the high school senior, who is expected to graduate with a 4.0 GPA later this month, has also been awarded more than $4.5 million in merit-based scholarships to boot.

“When I got the first couple in the mail, I was like, ‘Okay, this is really happening.’ I didn’t really think I’d be able to do that,” she told the news outlet.

And although Harrison is clearly in high demand, she has decided to take her talents to Bennett College in Greensboro, an HBCU (which stands for historically black colleges and universities) on a full scholarship to study biology.

“It was overwhelming at first because there were so many options,” she told the New York Times. “I could go anywhere, and discover who I am.”

Impressively, Harrison also managed to apply to all these schools for just $135 — thanks to help from her mom and her school, The Academy at Smith.

Harrison used both the Common Application and the Common Black College Application in order to apply to multiple schools at once. She also took advantage of College Foundation of North Carolina (CFNC) College Application Week, where she was able to apply to numerous North Carolina-based schools for free.