Teen Mom Jenelle Evans Says 'Everything's Fine' After 911 Fight With Husband

MTV “Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans said “everything’s fine” Friday after her panicky 911 call last week accusing husband David Eason of attacking her in a drunken rage.
Police confirmed that they responded after the assault report to the North Carolina home that Evans, 26, shares with 30-year-old Eason and their four children.
Two officers arrived at the home, but a requested ambulance was canceled because “the female was transported to the hospital via private vehicle instead,” police told People. No complaint was filed with police.
“My husband ... just assaulted me,” the sobbing reality star told the 911 dispatcher on a tape of the Oct. 13 call obtained by TMZ. “He pinned me down on the ground .... I think I heard my fucking collarbone crack. I can’t move my arm.”
He’s “been drinking and I think that he got violent ’cause he was drinking. I’m recovering from a surgery I got on Monday,” she added, referring to sinus surgery.
Evans told E! News on Friday that there was a “drunk and dramatic misunderstanding,” though she did not elaborate. “Everything is great. We are totally fine. Just taking time off social media ... time to focus on ourselves and our family,” she added.
Eason has not commented.
A representative of Evans initially told People that she tripped and fell outside during a party at the couple’s home.
Evans has been one of the MTV teen moms with the most troubled pasts and a number of arrests.
Her mother and the father of one of her children have expressed concerns on the program that Eason may be abusive, which both Eason and Evans have denied. Eason has been barred from appearing on the program after homophobic tweets.
Evans and Eason have a toddler daughter. Evans also has two sons with two other men, and Eason has a daughter with another woman.
Need help? In the U.S., call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for the National Domestic Violence Hotline.