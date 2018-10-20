Teen Mom Jenelle Evans Says 'Everything's Fine' After 911 Fight With Husband

“My husband ... just assaulted me,” the sobbing reality star told the 911 dispatcher on a tape of the Oct. 13 call obtained by TMZ. “He pinned me down on the ground .... I think I heard my fucking collarbone crack. I can’t move my arm.”

He’s “been drinking and I think that he got violent ’cause he was drinking. I’m recovering from a surgery I got on Monday,” she added, referring to sinus surgery.

Evans told E! News on Friday that there was a “drunk and dramatic misunderstanding,” though she did not elaborate. “Everything is great. We are totally fine. Just taking time off social media ... time to focus on ourselves and our family,” she added.