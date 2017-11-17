'Teen Mom OG's' Catelynn Lowell Heads To Treatment Over Suicidal Thoughts

“Teen Mom OG” star Catelynn Lowell Baltierra has announced on Twitter that she’s seeking medical treatment after struggling with suicidal thoughts.

The 25-year-old Michigan mom, married to Tyler Baltierra since 2015, was the only teen mother in the original “16 and Pregnant” MTV series to put her baby, Carly, up for adoption. Since then, she and Tyler have had another daughter, Novalee Reign, or Nova, who is now 2½ years old.

After tweeting that she had “thought of every way to kill myself,” Catelynn posted a photo showing a tattoo on her arm reading: “My story isn’t over yet.”

Well today I thought of every way to kill myself.. so I'm going to treatment #makeChesterProud @TalindaB #KeepTalkingMH #thiswontlast — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) November 17, 2017

On “16 and Pregnant,” Lowell appeared to be vibrant and strong before and after the birth of her first child. But she revealed that she suffered severe postpartum depression after Nova was born. She said on social media that it left her ridden with anxiety and depression so severe that she often felt unable to leave her house.

She entered a treatment center in Arizona the first time in March 2016.

Lowell posted a photo of one of Nova’s favorite stuff animals, which she’s taking to treatment this time and will “hold close to my heart,” she wrote.

Well Nova buddy is coming with me... and I'm gonna hold it close to my heart the whole time... #thiswontlast #thiswontstopme #keeptalkingmh A post shared by Catelynn Lowell (@catelynnmtv) on Nov 17, 2017 at 12:39pm PST

Baltierra, 25, tweeted that he was “incredibly proud” of his wife ”… when she thought she had no choices left, she reached out & decided to LIVE today! My life would be desolate without her in it. You are beautiful, strong, worthy, & loved @CatelynnLowell.”

Incredibly proud of my wife...when she thought she had no choices left, she reached out & decided to LIVE today! My life would be desolate without her in it. You are beautiful, strong, worthy, & loved @CatelynnLowell #KeepTalkingMH — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) November 17, 2017

The seventh season of “Teen Mom OG” begins Nov. 27.