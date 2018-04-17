Innovative Teen Takes Michael B. Jordan Cardboard Cutout As Prom Date

Why go to the prom alone when you can bring a cardboard cutout of your dream date instead?

Philadelphia high school senior Audeva Agyeman did just that. The teen took a life-sized cutout of “Black Panther” star Michael B. Jordan as her date.

On Tuesday morning, Agyeman tweeted some snapshots from prom night next to her delightful likeness of Jordan:

After not being able to get a prom date from procrastinating and waiting til the last minute, i spent 3 hours making my sexy prom date. I got on @TheShadeRoomm but now i need to MEET my man @michaelb4jordan @TheEllenShow pls help. RT FOR #GetDeetoMBJ pic.twitter.com/9y7Kt4MwsJ — Mrs. Chance & B. Jordan (@uhdeevuh) April 17, 2018

According to Essence, she created the Jordan cutout only because her initial date plans fell through.

“Well, I asked my friend Tyler and he couldn’t come because of college stuff,” Agyeman told the publication. “My other friend Dillon was going with someone else and everyone else said no because they thought it was weird to go to an all-girls school prom. So I decided, let me make a cardboard cutout because I’m always being unique so I knew this would stand out.”

When asked why she chose Jordan specifically, Agyeman told the publication her love for him began with his role on HBO’s “The Wire.”

Photos and videos of Agyeman at the prom with her cardboard Jordan have gone viral:

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Apr 16, 2018 at 7:29pm PDT

Sis pulled up to her prom with a cardboard cutout of @michaelb4jordan as her date & I just about threw my phone pic.twitter.com/0d0xWa9NbY — T'Challa West. (@SomaBinLaden) April 17, 2018

A lot of Twitter users have been really supportive of Agyeman’s story and celebrated her affection for Jordan:

The young lady that took a Michael B Jordan cut out to her prom 😂😂😂...maybe she’ll get to meet him. That’s hilarious. — Far Rock Doc (@Meika78) April 17, 2018

this girl went to prom with a cut out of Michael B Jordan. I stan an innovator. — . (@ChynnaSoleil) April 17, 2018

I just love how happy and proud you are 😂❤️ https://t.co/fPVdLWONO5 — #Ventilated (@spliffmusic_) April 17, 2018

As the teen tweeted, she’s eager to meet the actor in real life, and she doesn’t seem to be too far away from that goal.

Jordan commented on The Shade Room’s post of Agyeman with the cutout: “This is called commitment!”

Instagram

One of Agyeman’s classmates even posted a video of the teen’s emotional reaction to Jordan seeing her with the cutout:

when @michaelb4jordan comMENTS ON THE POST OF AUDEVA BRINGING HIS CARDBOARD CUTOUT TO PROM!!!!!! @uhdeevuh pic.twitter.com/PAvYTma2uL — Marissa Tankelewicz (@risstank) April 17, 2018