What No One Tells You About Being A Teenage Boy With Anorexia

From that moment on, I vowed to stop fighting my recovery process and eventually came to understand how my eating disorder had developed. My alacrity to transfer the problems of others onto my own shoulders played an unsurprisingly major role in developing anorexia.

If there is one thing I have learned from surviving — and I have been recovered for almost a year — it’s that, just like Oprah says, we all have a responsibility to put ourselves at “the top” of our priority lists. When I recognized that I have a calling, just like everyone else, and that my real job is to honor that, I found my self-worth.