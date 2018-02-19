Teens Who Survived Florida Massacre Plan Nationwide March Demanding Gun Control

TOP STORIES
TEEN SURVIVORS OF THE FLORIDA MASSACRE ARE MARCHING ON WASHINGTON For gun reform. “This is about us begging for our lives,” said Cameron Kasky, a junior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
PAUL MANAFORT HAD A NO GOOD, TERRIBLE, HORRIBLE VERY BAD WEEKEND The former Trump campaign chairman has been accused of bank fraud by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, new court documents reveal. And the Los Angeles Times is reporting his former associate Rick Gates has flipped and will cooperate against Manafort. [HuffPost]
JILL ABRAMSON: IMPEACH SUPREME COURT JUSTICE CLARENCE THOMAS “The idea of someone so flagrantly telling untruths to ascend to the highest legal position in the U.S. remains shocking, in addition to its being illegal.” [HuffPost]
WHY GUS KENWORTHY KISSING HIS BOYFRIEND Is a big Olympic deal. The U.S. Women’s Hockey team advanced to the finals. The Russian curling athlete suspected of doping has left the Olympics. Let’s break down the danger inherent in this new Olympic snowboarding event. This French biathlete squeaked out a nail-biter of a finish. And here’s why Adam Rippon turned down an NBC contributor gig. No word yet on if he and Sally Field’s son have a shot though. [HuffPost]
‘WHAT HAPPENED TO NORMA’S BRAIN?’ “The mysterious trigger behind one Texan’s mental collapse.” [HuffPost]
OF COURSE WE NOW HAVE A TRUMP TWEET ABOUT OPRAH Daring her to run for president in 2020. [HuffPost]
‘WHEN THE TOURISTS STOPPED COMING, THAT’S WHEN THIS PUERTO RICO TOWN’S NIGHTMARE BEGAN’ “We’re holding on with our claws to our whole life now.” [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
‘BLACK PANTHER’ OPENED WITH MONSTER BOX OFFICE NUMBERS It’s expected to gross over $387 million by the end of the long weekend. Don’t fall for the trolls posting fake stories about being attacked at movie showings across the country. Here’s how to explain that vibranium suit with science. And this is why the movie’s reimagining of African style matters. [HuffPost]
LEBRON JAMES SAYS HE WON’T JUST ‘SHUT UP AND DRIBBLE’ The Cleveland Cavaliers star said he will “talk about what’s really important” when it comes to race relations. And here’s how his sneakers at the All-Star Game said it all. [Reuters]
WHY KATE MIDDLETON’S GREEN DRESS STOOD OUT AT THE BAFTAS The princess followed royal convention and did not make a political statement by wearing black, like most of the attendees, in support of the Time’s Up movement. But Salma Hayek stole the show during her presentation at what amounts to the British version of the Oscars, and Emma Watson announced her $1.4 million donation to the Time’s Up movement. [HuffPost]
YOU’RE NOT ALONE All of America is buzzing over the potential for a Jennifer Aniston-Brad Pitt reunion. Here’s why the experts say we’re all obsessed. [HuffPost]
IF YOU HAVEN’T SEEN DRAKE’S MUSIC VIDEO FOR ‘GOD’S PLAN’ You’re missing out on an adorable tear-jerker of million-dollar proportions. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
-
How the trend toward a cashless society leaves out the poor.
-
Inside the “tools of Trump’s fixer.”
-
Why the president had a particularly angry weekend on Twitter.
-
The wreckage of an Iranian plane that crashed with 65 on board has been found.
-
A marathon of funerals are underway for the Parkland shooting survivors.
-
“A black mother’s survival guide for her teenage son.”
-
Missouri third-graders are selling AR-15 raffle tickets for a fundraiser.
-
Two Baylor football players are being investigated over sexual assault allegations.
-
We will not get back the two minutes and thirty seconds we spent watching Fergie sing the national anthem (the jazz version?) at the NBA All-Star Game.
-
This Carnival cruise ship turned into a nightmare with a series of brawls.
-
Here’s where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might honeymoon.
-
This right here is why you don’t ask Jamie Foxx about Katie Holmes.
-
Did you know that every Olympic curling stone has come from this island?
-
This is what happens when there’s an Olympic tie.
-
The “Here to Make Friends” team breaks down what you didn’t see on “The Bachelor Winter Games.”
-
We’re crazy in love for Tara Lipinski, Leslie Jones and Johnny Weir’s Beyonce dance moves.
