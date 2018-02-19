U.S. NEWS
02/19/2018 07:24 am ET

Teens Who Survived Florida Massacre Plan Nationwide March Demanding Gun Control

“This is about us begging for our lives."

By Lauren Weber
The Washington Post via Getty Images

TEEN SURVIVORS OF THE FLORIDA MASSACRE ARE MARCHING ON WASHINGTON For gun reform. “This is about us begging for our lives,” said Cameron Kasky, a junior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

PAUL MANAFORT HAD A NO GOOD, TERRIBLE, HORRIBLE VERY BAD WEEKEND The former Trump campaign chairman has been accused of bank fraud by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, new court documents reveal. And the Los Angeles Times is reporting his former associate Rick Gates has flipped and will cooperate against Manafort. [HuffPost]

JILL ABRAMSON: IMPEACH SUPREME COURT JUSTICE CLARENCE THOMAS “The idea of someone so flagrantly telling untruths to ascend to the highest legal position in the U.S. remains shocking, in addition to its being illegal.” [HuffPost]

WHY GUS KENWORTHY KISSING HIS BOYFRIEND Is a big Olympic deal. The U.S. Women’s Hockey team advanced to the finals. The Russian curling athlete suspected of doping has left the Olympics. Let’s break down the danger inherent in this new Olympic snowboarding event. This French biathlete squeaked out a nail-biter of a finish. And here’s why Adam Rippon turned down an NBC contributor gig. No word yet on if he and Sally Field’s son have a shot though. [HuffPost]

‘WHAT HAPPENED TO NORMA’S BRAIN?’ “The mysterious trigger behind one Texan’s mental collapse.” [HuffPost]

OF COURSE WE NOW HAVE A TRUMP TWEET ABOUT OPRAH Daring her to run for president in 2020. [HuffPost]

‘WHEN THE TOURISTS STOPPED COMING, THAT’S WHEN THIS PUERTO RICO TOWN’S NIGHTMARE BEGAN’ “We’re holding on with our claws to our whole life now.” [HuffPost]

‘BLACK PANTHER’ OPENED WITH MONSTER BOX OFFICE NUMBERS It’s expected to gross over $387 million by the end of the long weekend. Don’t fall for the trolls posting fake stories about being attacked at movie showings across the country. Here’s how to explain that vibranium suit with science. And this is why the movie’s reimagining of African style matters. [HuffPost

LEBRON JAMES SAYS HE WON’T JUST ‘SHUT UP AND DRIBBLE’ The Cleveland Cavaliers star said he will “talk about what’s really important” when it comes to race relations. And here’s how his sneakers at the All-Star Game said it all. [Reuters]

WHY KATE MIDDLETON’S GREEN DRESS STOOD OUT AT THE BAFTAS The princess followed royal convention and did not make a political statement by wearing black, like most of the attendees, in support of the Time’s Up movement. But Salma Hayek stole the show during her presentation at what amounts to the British version of the Oscars, and Emma Watson announced her $1.4 million donation to the Time’s Up movement. [HuffPost]

YOU’RE NOT ALONE All of America is buzzing over the potential for a Jennifer Aniston-Brad Pitt reunion. Here’s why the experts say we’re all obsessed. [HuffPost]

IF YOU HAVEN’T SEEN DRAKE’S MUSIC VIDEO FOR ‘GOD’S PLAN’ You’re missing out on an adorable tear-jerker of million-dollar proportions. [HuffPost]

