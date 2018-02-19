Teens Who Survived Florida Massacre Plan Nationwide March Demanding Gun Control

TOP STORIES

TEEN SURVIVORS OF THE FLORIDA MASSACRE ARE MARCHING ON WASHINGTON For gun reform. "This is about us begging for our lives," said Cameron Kasky, a junior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

PAUL MANAFORT HAD A NO GOOD, TERRIBLE, HORRIBLE VERY BAD WEEKEND The former Trump campaign chairman has been accused of bank fraud by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, new court documents reveal. And the Los Angeles Times is reporting his former associate Rick Gates has flipped and will cooperate against Manafort.

JILL ABRAMSON: IMPEACH SUPREME COURT JUSTICE CLARENCE THOMAS "The idea of someone so flagrantly telling untruths to ascend to the highest legal position in the U.S. remains shocking, in addition to its being illegal."

WHY GUS KENWORTHY KISSING HIS BOYFRIEND Is a big Olympic deal. The U.S. Women's Hockey team advanced to the finals. The Russian curling athlete suspected of doping has left the Olympics. Let's break down the danger inherent in this new Olympic snowboarding event. This French biathlete squeaked out a nail-biter of a finish. And here's why Adam Rippon turned down an NBC contributor gig. No word yet on if he and Sally Field's son have a shot though.

'WHAT HAPPENED TO NORMA'S BRAIN?' "The mysterious trigger behind one Texan's mental collapse."

OF COURSE WE NOW HAVE A TRUMP TWEET ABOUT OPRAH Daring her to run for president in 2020.

'WHEN THE TOURISTS STOPPED COMING, THAT'S WHEN THIS PUERTO RICO TOWN'S NIGHTMARE BEGAN' "We're holding on with our claws to our whole life now."