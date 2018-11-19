Brooklyn Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Arrested On Federal Racketeering Charges

Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine (real name Daniel Hernandez) was arrested Sunday and is facing federal racketeering and firearms charges, law enforcement sources told The Daily Beast.

Hernandez’s former manager Shottie (real name Kifano Jordan) and two others were also arrested. All four are expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon in a Manhattan federal court, and given the 22-year-old Hernandez’s criminal history, prison time seems likely.

He was on probation after pleading guilty in 2015 to the use of a child in a sexual performance. A plea agreement he entered into at the time required that he go crime free for two years, which he did, only to commit back-to-back crimes soon afterward.

Hernandez was arrested twice in May 2018, notes Rolling Stone, once for allegedly attacking a 16-year-old in Texas and again after police said he was caught driving with a suspended license ― and then assaulted the arresting officer.

New York Daily News via Getty Images Daniel Hernandez, known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, appears at his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court on July 11. He was arrested again on Nov. 11, on federal racketeering and firearms charges.

After that, prosecutors pushed on Oct. 27 to have Hernandez register as a sex offender and serve a one-to-three-year prison sentence, but his lawyers argued it down to four years of probation and 1,000 hours of community service.

One day later, two men associated with Hernandez were involved in a shooting outside a Manhattan restaurant; his attorney Lance Lazzaro told NBC New York that Hernandez wasn’t present at the time of the incident.

The violence continued on Nov. 8, when a music video set in Beverly Hills, California, featuring Hernandez, with appearances by Kanye West and Nicki Minaj, was targeted by a drive-by shooter.

Prosecutors said Hernandez openly identifies as a gang member and “has failed to mature into the law-abiding adult anticipated by the plea agreement.”