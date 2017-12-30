Telcoin is the Mobile Cryptocurrency Solution We Have All Been Waiting For

According to the World Bank, there are about 5 billion mobile phones currently in use on the planet, compared to only 1.2 billion bank accounts. So as you can see, it’s quite a bit simpler to gain access to mobile services than it is to access banking services. This means there are billions of people who have a phone, but cannot gain access to a bank account, which can make it hard to get ahead. A company that is looking to capitalize on that imbalance in the world is Telcoin.

Telcoin is looking to be the first cryptocurrency to truly tap into the amazing and wide reach of the various global telecoms and the speed, safe and secure nature of blockchain. Basically, Telcoin is a cryptocurrency that will be distributed by national telecoms to their customers anytime and anywhere; and will allow them to participate in the digital economy through “mobile money”.

Their ICO will begin on December 11th 2017 and it will be open either for two weeks or until they raise $50 million USD. Their pricing model for the ICO is unique as the actual value of the tokens will depend on the total funds raised during the ICO and pre-ICO. Here is a link that will tell you more about their coin offering.

As mentioned earlier, Telcoin is going to be distributed and sold by national telecoms and anyone will be allowed to use them, with or without a bank account. It will allow people to make payments, transfers and participate in e-commerce, which are things billions of people were never able to do. So this sounds great and will get billions of people included in the financial world, but how does it work? Well, in general, their model is quite simple. Telcoin will be distributed to mobile operating networks and then it will be sold to their subscribers to be used as they wish. It’s as simple as that. They will be accepted everywhere and the uses for this cryptocurrency will depend on the wants and needs of each individual.

While Telcoin will eventually look to participate in all markets when it comes to mobile money, they will initially look to become a player in the remittance market which is dominated by large companies such as Western Union. Now, companies like Western Union can not only take a very long time to send remittance to another person, but their fees can eat away a large portion of the money being sent. With Telcoin, it will be a much faster process and will also be quite a bit more affordable with less of a fee being imposed.

Also, by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain, they feature a strong and trusted network, so users need not worry about being scammed or taken advantage of by the mobile operators. It will also be incredibly easy to use Telcoin for whatever you need.

So why did Telcoin decide to partner with telecom companies and not just sell the Telcoin to subscribers themselves? Well, their reasoning is very strategic. In the past similar projects have tried to do what Telcoin is doing, but ran into several issues. Some of the main issues were trust, getting widespread reach and complying with the KYC (know your customer). By partnering with telecoms, all of these are taken care of and that is why Telecom is being successful. This is because the telecoms are largely trusted as being legitimate, have a huge reach and have knowledge of who their customer is, which is important when dealing in cryptocurrency.

If companies and national telecoms partner up with Telcoin, they will have the potential to promote financial inclusion in a widespread manner to the billions that are unbanked or underbanked. Telcoin itself will be protected by security and compliance and will act in a similar manner to other mobile money that already exists. They originally see themselves as a complimentary tool that will bring more people to use mobile money, and they don’t look to compete, but to participate. Their overall goal is to increase financial inclusion around the world and work with mobile network operators to make this dream a reality.

Such a lofty and potentially complex idea requires an extremely talented and impressive team behind it. Thankfully, Telcoin has just that. The team is led by co-founder and CEO Claude Eguienta and co-founder and Chairman Paul Neuner. Eguienta has a distributed systems and crypto background, and Neuner comes from a mobile telecom fraud management background.

In addition to the founders, the team at Telcoin is made up of several experts from various different industries including IT, telecommunications, marketing, finance, development, media, security and many more. There are also many advisors on board that have decades of impressive experience in those same industries.