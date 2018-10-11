Scientifically Speaking, You Really Don't Want The Ability To Teleport

Whether you’re late for an appointment or not a fan of crowded commutes, the dream is always the same: You wish you could teleport.

It seems so smooth and easy in superhero films and TV shows. The ability to jump instantly from one place to another ― what could be better?

Well, not so fast.

The Nerdist series “Because Science” breaks down aspects of the superhero world through real-world science. And as host Kyle Hill explains, you really would not even want the ability to teleport.