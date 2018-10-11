Scientifically Speaking, You Really Don't Want The Ability To Teleport

Whether you’re late for an appointment or not a fan of crowded commutes, the dream is always the same: You wish you could teleport.
It seems so smooth and easy in superhero films and TV shows. The ability to jump instantly from one place to another ― what could be better?
Well, not so fast.
The Nerdist series “Because Science” breaks down aspects of the superhero world through real-world science. And as host Kyle Hill explains, you really would not even want the ability to teleport.
Since the Earth is spinning on its axis and also revolving around our sun, teleporting might inadvertently drop you somewhere deadly, like in the vacuum of space. Check out the full explanation in the video above.