Television's Top 10 of 2017 -- Even If Two of Them are Already Cancelled

Picking the 10 best shows of the 2017 television year is like picking peaches the last week in August. There’s a lot of sweet and juicy.

With more networks and services joining the content game every month, there’s pressure on everyone to do better just to stay in the game. Not everyone gets there, but 2017 was still a year when the field got more crowded near the top of the mountain.

It’s always a balance for TV critics to weigh shows we admire against shows that, for whatever reason, we find ourselves compelled to keep watching. With that in mind, here in no particular order are the ones I found myself particularly savoring.

And yes, the fact two of them were cancelled shows why I am not a TV programming executive.

NBC Kristen Bell and Ted Danson in The Good Place.

The Good Place (NBC). The freshest new sitcom in some time did a total reset for its second season and scored beautifully. True, the idea that four people end up in the afterlife’s “bad place” and are further tortured by being told it’s “the good place” sounds like a single 20-minute gag. But a great cast led by Kristen Bell and Ted Danson has spun it out delightfully and made themselves – with all due respect for You’re the Worst – into the baddest psycho-wrecks on television.

Amazon Rachel Brosnahan as Mrs. Maisel.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon). Someone needs to earmark awards for both this irresistible drama and for Rachel Brosnahan, who plays Mrs. Maisel. She’s a ‘50s housewife, almost as lost as Betty Draper even before her husband walks out. But Mrs. M has a much better coping mechanism than Betty: She’s funny. So she blasts her way into the male dominion of standup comedy and the resulting drama nicely pokes into the psychology of comedy and performing as well.

The Vietnam War (PBS). Ken Burns’s and Lynn Novick’s 18-hour study of a well-intended terrible mistake. This series felt more raw than the Civil War series, probably because this one happened within living memory and we’ve never cauterized the nerve endings. While the main characters aren’t all bad people, the capacity of our highest officials for denial is stunning. Nor were our opponents all angels or geniuses, either. It’s stuff we need to not forget.

Hulu Elisabeth Moss, left.

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu). Elisabeth Moss had a remarkable year, since her Top of the Lake sequel could have made this list itself. Handmaid’s Tale, a ritualized story turned into visceral human drama, had the coincidental good fortune to smartly address the subjugation of women in a year when that was front-page real-life news

The Halcyon (Ovation). This Brit drama had the goods to fill a good part of the hole left by Downton Abbey. It was a different show, wisely, and it had a crisp, nicely turned storyline full of flawed characters we recognized. Soapy, yeah, a little, but so is a lot of our best drama. Set in an upscale London hotel, it was projected to take us through World War II one year at a time. Alas, the British producers decided it hadn’t gotten enough traction and it was cancelled after year one.

The Sinner (USA). Short-run closed-end series are one of the best trends of the last few years. Jessica Biel starred here as a woman who commits a murder and claims she doesn’t know why. Everyone says “Yeah, sure” except one badly damaged detective who bulldogs the case until he finally unravels the truth. A show that kept getting better every week.

Mercy Street (PBS). This ambitious drama tackled a tough one: the surprisingly tangled and ambivalent interaction among North and South and black and white at the beginning of the Civil War, in a place where those sides were forced to come together. It was insightful, romantic, tense and often funny, with a cast that brought more than a dozen characters to vivid life. Alas, PBS axed it after two seasons.

Starz 50 Cent in Power.

Power (Starz). The fourth season of this high-tension drama kept nicely interweaving the entertainment and crime industries. Where Empire seizes every chance to go over the top, which works fine there, Power keeps it more personal and human. Not a place to find role models, just a splendid study of life on the high wire over a pit of flame.

Acceptable Risk (Acorn). The streaming service notable for its Brit imports has started doing originals and this six-parter was a gem. Elaine Cassidy played a woman who looks for answers after the murder of her husband and along the way finds a whole lot of things she didn’t want to know. While tales of dark intrigue and tangled secrets are familiar TV fare, few this year were done as well as this.