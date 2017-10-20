Ten Etiquette Tips When Attending The Corporate Buffet

When it's time for the company to give itself a collective slap on the back and congratulate staff on a successful year, it's usual to get a catering company in to handle all the fiddly food stuff while you get on with celebrating.

Of course, the most popular way to provide food is with a buffet where everyone serves themselves. However, with that comes a certain etiquette.

Who should go up first? Which end do you start from? Is it OK to take two plates?

Everyone will be waiting with their phones at the readyDoing it wrong could end up in an Instagram-fuelled embarrassment for weeks to come, so here, just because we love you, is our list of ten tips to ensure you don't end up a social media star.

1 - Who goes first?

At a large event, there may well be a system. It could be that your table has a name or number, and someone will call your table, or someone will come and tell you when it's time to go get your food.

However, when there aren't so many people there, it'll probably just be an announcement, and then the race starts as soon as the clingfilm comes off!

So how do you handle this?

Firstly, keep your cool.

It's very bad form to knock your chair off its legs in an attempt to be first to the vol-au-vents.

Standard etiquette rules apply here, it's women and children first!

Also, think of the rank of the people at the table. I know it's a little last-century, but you won't impress the boss if you rush off to get your food and trip her up on the way.

Another thing to bear in mind is if you have children at this event, let them get their food first and make sure they're seated before you get yours.

2 - Two queues or one?

Us Brits love to queue, but to help out, some buffets have queues starting at either end. Check to see where the plates are. If dinner plates and cutlery are at each end, and the buffet seems to mirror itself, then you don't need to join the longest queue, you can head for the shorter one and save yourself some time.

It's OK to do this, you don't need to be the martyr and go for the longest wait, you're actually doing everyone a favour.

3 - Don't take the last drumstick

Some people are fussy eaters, and egg salad sandwiches might not be their thing.

So, they might be looking to just get a plateful of pork pie, or five chicken drumsticks to help them through the night. If you're not one of the fussy ones, mix things up on your plate and just take a few items of each.

And if you see that something is running low and the queue is still long, limit what you take.

4 - Don't pile it up

You've seen them. We've all seen them.

People returning from the buffet with plates stacked so high they have to balance them with their chin.

Don't be like them. It's a buffet, you can go back up.

5 - Hot buffet? Stick to one meal

Some hot buffets give you options so you might be able to have lasagne, chicken tikka or roast beef, and there's probably a veggie option.

It's not OK to ask for a little bit of each one.

OK, so you're adventurous, but just think what that would look like on your plate. Disgusting for everyone but you.

Don't do it.

6 - Returning for seconds? Get a clean plate

Most buffets have food left over after the first wave, in fact, they're designed that way. People are expected to go up for more, but you should get a clean plate, especially if it's a hot food buffet.

It's simply unhygienic to use the same plate, so leave yours on the table for the staff to pick up, and go get a clean one.

7 - Don't sneeze on the food

Someone gave me some really good advice once, and I've stuck to it.

When you feel you're going to sneeze, turn away and sneeze into your arm by your elbow.

Think about it, when you pull out a hanky, you're grabbing a bit of cloth that is already covered in your germs and little bits of snot. Not pleasant.

Keep your hands clean.

Oh, and on the subject of clean...

8 - Wash your hands

You're about to use utensils to shovel food on to your plate, and everyone else is going to be doing the same, so wash your hands, and don't wait in the queue scratching yourself or picking your nose.

Seriously, be civil!

9 - Only touch your own plate, or maybe that of your spouse

It might seem like you're doing people a favour by handing out plates, but they're clean when they're put there, and they're not when you pick them up. Nobody wants your germs. Nobody.

10 - Do not eat in line

Yes, you're hungry, but wait until you get back to the table.

You see people start gnawing at a drumstick as soon as they've put them on their plate and they're waiting to get to the lasagne.

While you're eating, all those little particles of food are flying all over the place, back onto the table.

Eugh.