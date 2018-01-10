Ten Myths About Fire

Lessons learned from the fires of 2017 in California

By Jonah Raskin

1. Fire, catastrophic fire, can be abolished forever.

Not true. The more human beings suppress little fires the more chance there is of really big fires, like the kinds that northern & southern California witnessed in 2017. Fire can’t be abolished. Earth, wind and water can’t be abolished either. Fire is one of the basic elements of the universe. If you want to abolish fire you might as well try to abolish the sun.

2. For the most part, fires are created by nature, not by human beings.

Well, yes, fires are created by lightening strikes—which are forces of nature—but most fires are started by humans, the only species that does start them. There are arsonists who like to start fires and who often watch the fires they make. And there are the fires that people start, albeit unintentionally, by smoking in bed, not removing flammable material, like logs, around their homes, and allowing brush to accumulate in gardens and backyards. Also, humans practically invite fire when they don’t build fire resistant houses.

3. Smokey the Bear was right, “Only you can prevent forest fires.”

Smokey had good instincts and a good idea, but many fires can’t be extinguished by a single individual or even a few. That’s why communities have fire department. Also, there’s Cal Fire, one of the biggest fire fighting forces in the world, with a $2 billion budget annually. All across the West, firefighters are ready to fight fire. We can’t do without professional firefighters.

4. Once a big fire gets going it’s nearly impossible to stop it.

Fires do have a lifespan. They often build up in heat and take in more territory, but if a fire doesn’t have fuel to burn it will put itself out. That happened in northern California during the big burns of October 2017. Some fires just stopped of their own accord.

5. Fire season in California is September and October, at the end of the dry season and before winter rains.

Traditionally that’s been true. Fire happened in the driest times of the year, but with extreme weather and global climate change, fires are occurring more frequently. The big southern California fires of 2017 took place in December. Recently, Governor Jerry Brown suggested that there might be fires through Christmas.

6. The big California fires of 2017 created chaos.

Chaos is a human construct. Nature obeys certain laws. In the midst of fires, some people felt that their lives were out of control; the fires had a logic all their own; wind and fuel propelled them. No fuel, no wind (or air) = no fire. They obeyed their own cycles.

7. In California, where fires have been a part of history for as long as humans have existed, there has been and still is wide-spread awareness about fire.

You would think so, wouldn't you? But fires take place in the same areas again and again, which suggests that humans are not remembering and not learning lessons about fires from the past. Even environmentalists say that they’ve had amnesia about fire. It’s time we didn’t forget it.

8. Fighting fire with fire is too dangerous to attempt.

Fires can get out of hand, but it’s possible to have controlled burns and to be safe and not sorry. Skilled fire ecologists and fire fighters know what they’re doing. There’s a science to fire fighting. Nothing is left to chance.

9. People who lost their houses in the big fires of 2017 don’t really care about the natural world and the environment. They just care about their own property.

Homeowners suffered great emotionally and financially loses, but many of them love and appreciate the beauty of forests, fields and woods. That’s why many people had trees and shrubs around their homes. It’s possible to live in houses that are largely fire-resistant and that are in proximity to woods and forests, provided they are cleared of dead, dying and diseased trees.

10. There’s a great flood story in the Bible, but no really great fire stories in the Old or the New Testament.