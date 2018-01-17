Tencent, Lenovo, ZTE Listed on Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Tech Leaders

Dou Shicong

Yicai Global) Jan. 17 -- Thomson Reuters has included three mainland Chinese firms, Tencent Group Holding Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd. and ZTE Corp., in its newly published Top 100 Global Technology Leaders list.

Microsoft Corporation takes the top spot in the ranking, followed by Intel Corp. and Cisco Systems. Microchip maker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing came in seventh, the highest among Chinese companies. Companies outside the top ten are not ranked.

45 of the 100 companies on the list are headquartered in the US, while Japan and Taiwan had 13 companies each, followed by India with five entries.

Tencent's major competitor in China, e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. was a notable omission.