Tennessee Republicans Punish Memphis For Removing Confederate Statues

Tennessee’s Republican-controlled House on Tuesday retaliated against Memphis for removing two Confederate monuments by withholding $250,000 previously earmarked for the city’s 2019 bicentennial celebration.

Democrats in the House condemned the move, which came in the form of a last-minute amendment to an appropriations bill and triggered a heated debate. State Rep. Antonio Parkinson (D) said the amendment was the most “vile, racist” measure he had seen, while state Rep. Raumesh Akbari (D) called it “un-Christian.”

“The amendment and the explanation is hateful,” Akbari said before the vote.

But Republicans were not moved, and the amendment passed with a strong majority. In a largely party-line vote, only five Republicans joined 22 Democrats in opposing the measure.

These Republicans even made @RepAkbari mad - and she’s not one to raise her voice. Y’all made sis put her hand on her hip! pic.twitter.com/w5sPyGdfGg — Wendi C. Thomas (@wendi_c_thomas) April 18, 2018

Memphis itself had been legally blocked from removing the statues of Confederate general and Ku Klux Klan leader Nathan Bedford Forrest and Confederate president Jefferson Davis from two public parks, according to The Commercial Appeal. But in December, the city council voted unanimously to sell the parks to a local nonprofit, for a reported $1,000 each. That evening, the nonprofit took down the monuments.

Some people in the majority-black city had been voicing their discomfort with the lingering reminders of the Confederacy for well over a decade. Tennessee House Republicans strongly opposed removing the statues, however, and have called for an investigation into the legality of the parks’ sale.

“The law was very clear, and they got smart lawyers to figure out how to wiggle around the law,” state Rep. Gerald McCormick (R) told Nashville Public Radio.