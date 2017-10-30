Termination of Employment in Canada

As an employer, employee termination is the leading reason you may find yourself in a challenging legal situation.

This does not mean you, as an employer, should never dismiss an employee. Hiring, onboarding and terminating employees are critical to your organization’s continued growth.

Employee terminations can happen for many reasons, including re-organization, performance issues, labour needs and even bankruptcy. Whatever the reason, as an employer, you should be thorough about:

Understanding the law;

Drafting effective company processes;

Clearly communicating with employees;

Creating effective employee documents; and

Training your managers.

You can use this information to create informed and effective company policies as well as best practices when it comes to employee terminations. Here are some of the most important priorities to keep in mind:

Protect Your Liability – Carry out your terminations in a proper, fair and professional manner to save you the irritation, stress and mortification of a wrongful dismissal suit.

Weigh the Costs – Remember: the decision to terminate an employee has a cost. As you review these sections, inform yourself about when employees are entitled to payment in lieu of notice or severance pay, and always consider the amount of money it will cost to proceed with a termination.

Write Proper Documents – Your detailed understanding of employee termination should be clearly expressed in your company documents, particularly your Employee Handbook and Employee Agreements.

Be a Responsible Employer – When it comes to employee termination, the onus is on the employer to show reasonable grounds that the termination was lawfully warranted and appropriately carried out.

UNDERSTANDING EMPLOYEE TERMINATION

Your understanding of employee termination begins with some basic definitions.

Ontario Employment Standards Act, 2000

The Employment Standards Act, 2000 (ESA) sets out the minimum standards for issues such as minimum wage, overtime pay, vacation entitlements, statutory holidays, job-protected leaves of absence (pregnancy and parental leaves) and termination.

When is the person “employed”?

A person is considered “employed” while they are actively working, but also during any time when they are not working, but the employment relationship still exists (e.g., on sick leave, or on lay-off)

What is termination?

We talk about employees being “let go,” “discharged,” “dismissed,” “fired,” or “permanently laid off.” It all means the same thing – namely, that the employment relationship is ending.

Under the ESA, a person’s employment is terminated if the employer:

Dismisses or stops employing an employee, including when the employment has stopped due to company bankruptcy or insolvency Constructively dismissed an employee and the employee resigns in response Lays off an employee for a period longer than a temporary lay-off

Termination for Just Cause

Instances of terminating an employee for “just cause” are used for serious misconduct, including harassment, fraud, theft or other criminal activity, or long periods of unexplained absences.

Performance issues seldom qualify for just cause termination. It’s up to your management team to properly train, guide and encourage your employees, and give them work that meets their skill set. You can download an employer guide with FAQ’s on the subject here. If the employee’s performance is so poor that they must be terminated, then that employee is almost always entitled to notice or compensation in lieu.

As an employer, the onus is on you. You must always be ready to provide reasonable grounds that an employee termination was justified, and you must show that your company procedures align with legal requirements.