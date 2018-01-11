Terrell Davis Talks CTE, Anthem Protests And Getting Stuck On A Deserted Island

This is a country where we’re taught to fight for things we believe in and speak for people who don’t have a voice. I’ve spoken to a number of servicemen and women who have shared that they don’t mind ― that that’s what they fought for, for us to have that platform and to have the right to do that. So long as it’s a peaceful assembly in protest, they were all for that.

I would say, too, that the first time people were protesting it brought awareness to that. Now, the second thing is, what’s the plan after that? If you’re still kneeling and there’s no plan, then you’re just kneeling to be kneeling. If there’s not a plan behind it after the first couple of times, then that’s probably not the best course of action.

I didn’t have an issue with it, because I understood why the players were kneeling.

Is it foolish to try to keep politics out of sports?

I don’t think you can. I understand the NFL doesn’t want to deal with that. Former Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan had some rules with our locker room: Two things we don’t talk about, religion and politics. And I understand, because those issues get heated.

But it’s woven into our culture now that when we do something, people [insert politics]. It’s part of where we are now. I’m not saying it’s foolish to try and keep it out, I think it’s almost impossible to keep it out.

Are you surprised Colin Kaepernick went unsigned?

No. I’m not surprised. In this league, they don’t need everybody. They want you, but they don’t need you. Obviously the issues that were happening with him, those owners weren’t willing to take that risk. And then, not really knowing if he’s going to be a good quarterback or not. He’s better than some QBs in this league, but is it worth the risk for them? I’m not shocked he wasn’t signed.

If you hadn’t ended up in football, what do you think you would have ended up doing?

Oh, my goodness. I don’t know. I don’t look at life like that. I know my first move, if I’d been cut in training camp, would have been to go back to Georgia and parlay my relationships at Georgia with alumni and maybe work in Atlanta somewhere. Maybe that would’ve been my first move, but other than that, I have no idea what my life would’ve turned out to be.

Are you concerned at all with the drop in NFL TV viewership?

I’m not. Maybe there’s a few reasons why that happened. NFL viewership has gone up every year, and at some point it corrects. And it may have plateaued this year, may have even shrunk a little bit, but I think that’s OK. It’s such a big industry, and the fan base the NFL has is tremendous.

Now ― next year, if it happens again, I think the league be saying, “OK, what’s going on now?” But I think it’s going to go up again this year.

What is the future of Thursday Night Football? It seems like it’s hated by players and fans. Do you see it going away?

I don’t see it going away anytime soon. There’s too much money the league is making on Thursday Night Football, and I know some of the players hate it, but... There’s not enough groundswell and enough people pushing back against Thursday Night Football for it to just go away. I don’t see that happening.