These Terrence Howard Memes Are What You Need In Your Life, Mayne

Twitter can’t leave Terrence Howard alone, mayne.

What started out as a request for someone to “photoshop Terrence Howard as a Jedi” has turned into the latest viral meme. After Twitter user @ChuckDSays shared the photo he created, user @FlowsAndolini turned it into a meme riffing off of Howard’s character in “Hustle & Flow,” who says “mayne” just about every other second throughout the movie.

"Ain't no more Jedi mayne" pic.twitter.com/lucWVfKB3N — The Righteous Playa From 79th (@FlowsAndolini) December 7, 2017

Since Dec. 7, folks have been having a little fun throwing Howard’s face and “mayne” onto different movies, show scenes and songs, including “Frozen,” “Saw,” and SZA’s “The Weekend.”

“Do you wanna build a snow mayne?” pic.twitter.com/M4mzktUoE0 — Dree ☀️ (@AhdriTorrez) December 8, 2017

“Say Mayne, you wanna Play a game Mayne?” pic.twitter.com/rufeQsUeJv — Pascual (@BbellTheSensei) December 8, 2017

My mayne is my mayne is your mayne Her this her mayne too pic.twitter.com/NzDqCFfq9Y — The Last Top (@JUSLIKEMIKE863) December 9, 2017

Howard himself even got in on the action. He added a few more “maynes” to the list in a video he shared on Saturday.

“Look here mayne, y’all missed “Iron Mayne,” “Best Mayne,” “Dead Mayne Down.” That’s some bulls**t,” he said.

Check out more hilarious Terrence Howard memes below.

“All my life i had to fight mayne” pic.twitter.com/NmPcXy9KV9 — Bad Luck Jeezy🤘🏾 (@LouisianaJeezy) December 8, 2017

they took my son mayne pic.twitter.com/HverlUpMoO — Ronnie (@radronnie_) December 8, 2017

“Simba mayne you deliberately disobeyed ya boy mayne” pic.twitter.com/2gmxVftFwo — Josh (@corb601) December 8, 2017

Better ingredients, better pizza mayne pic.twitter.com/i5IPJMk7fk — COOL DAD TWEETS 🇨🇺 (@Juicemanji) December 8, 2017

“Rico I’m out! Mayne, my body different....I’m breathing different mayne” - Terrance Howard in Paid In Full pic.twitter.com/SL1RFo2A5L — Ant-Man (@tony_tr3) December 8, 2017

“Mayne how come that mayne don’t want me mayne” pic.twitter.com/Hlcsdm3w5T — Josh (@corb601) December 8, 2017

Ay, my left stroke just went viral mayne pic.twitter.com/m2BC4HxixT — brandon / jinx (@Jersey_Jinx) December 8, 2017