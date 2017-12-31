Fireworks Barge Explodes In Australia, Forcing Beach Evacuation

Glad the two men are ok #Terrigal fireworks, was great up until. pic.twitter.com/fa8EXDE9iP

A spectacular fireworks display off an Australian beach New Year’s Eve turned from thrills to horror when a fireworks barge exploded in flames

Two technicians on the barge dove into the water amid the shuddering eruption five minutes into the fireworks display off Terrigal Beach about 40 miles north of Sydney. They suffered only minor injuries and were treated on the scene by paramedics.

The moment the barge of fireworks exploded at Terrigal pic.twitter.com/3MDm60XW3Y — Pip Cleaves (@pipcleaves) December 31, 2017

Thousands of people watching on the beach were evacuated, the Newcastle Herald reported.

“The fireworks were going off as you’d expect and then suddenly there was a hell of an explosion. Next thing the barge was on fire,” a Terrigal resident told The Sydney Morning Herald.

Many spectators were initially unsure about what had happened. After the explosion, all of the fireworks suddenly erupted uncontrollably, even shooting into the crowd, as the barge burned. Some spectators laughed and cheered while others, realizing what had happened, screamed and ran.

Was front row at Terrigal fireworks was the worst experience ever.... Terrigal has been evacuated... hope no one is injured... #HappyNewYear #terrigal — Ally Harris (@Ally_Harris) December 31, 2017

Caught the moment of the explosion and the barge caught on fire. Everyone started screaming and running while evacuating after this. damn terrigal fireworks 😂 #NYE pic.twitter.com/VfJGLxYfnh — Jess Winley (@jesswinley) December 31, 2017

A post shared by Craig Dungey 🇦🇺 (@craig.dungey) on Dec 31, 2017 at 3:42am PST