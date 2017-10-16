Terrorism, Mental Illness and Double Standards

How national conversations around the “terrorism” double standard overlook two major issues.

http://www.projectsalam.org/khalifa.html

When the person who shot at hundreds of people at a country music festival, killing 58 and injuring over 500, was identified at Stephen Paddock, a few things happened.

Local law enforcement and mainstream news media did not call this act of violence, “terrorism.”

Local law enforcement and mainstream news media therefore began grasping at straws as to what could possibly be the killer’s motivation. (No joke, they’re even sending his brain away to study it for “abnormality.”)

Cue all the ableism: Mentally ill. Psychotic. Split personality. Even – and this is arguably the most disturbing –inherited psychopathy from his father, a throwback to the American Eugenics movement.

Thought pieces that pointed out the racialized double standard of the application of “terrorism.”

Paddock became a terrorist for a quick second when Da’esh claimed him as a convert named Abu Abd al-Bar al-Amriki.

Ripe in this ritualized national discourse are a number of problematic assumptions. Allow me to attempt to enumerate.

Disability and Violence

In the wake of incidents of mass casualty, “mental illness” is wielded as a dog whistle to stigmatize people with disabilities as violent. So the logic goes that being disabled is causally linked to violence. Which, of course, is completely inaccurate. Disabled people are far more likely to come into contact, violently and lethally, with law enforcement and the criminal enforcement system as a result of their disability than those who are able bodied.

Studies have also demonstrated that while “only about 4% of interpersonal violence in the United States can be attributed to mental illness…close to 40% of news stories about mental illness connect it to violent behavior that harms other people.”

For Muslims, this should sound eerily familiar, because the term “terrorist” is also employed as a dog whistle that exceptionalizes violence perpetrated by Muslims. In extreme cases, some even goes as far to say that Islam and Muslims have an innate propensity for violence.

And yet, despite the similarities of these framings, even some Muslims have advocated for the psychological profiling of Muslim perpetrators of mass casualty. As if a more uniform application of “mental illness” will be an equalizer that mitigates the double standard that White killers are mentally ill and Muslim killers are not.

Except that it won’t. Because, not unlike “terrorism,” “mental illness” is a designation that is haphazardly applied, poorly defined, and used to criminalize people who are (multiply) marginalized.

White and Muslim

An additional problematic assumption that befalls the White killer vs. Muslim killer framing is an issue of false dichotomy. Newsflash: Muslims are White, too. And White Muslims, too, are racialized as predisposed to violence and targeted by the State.

Many White Muslims are converts. Converts — generally speaking — are sometimes disowned by their family, financially cut off, and emotionally and/or physically abused for their decision. I am not aware of any such study at the time of writing, but I would venture to guess that many converts today suffer from anxiety, depression and even PTSD, in the most extreme of cases, as a direct result of their decision to practice Islam.

In other words, converts are vulnerable members of Muslim communities. Their spiritual and emotional vulnerability, particularly when intersected with poverty, home insecurity and disability, makes them particularly susceptible to targeting in the War on Terror apparatus. Namely, though “counterterrorism” sting operations by the FBI.

Khalifah Ali Al-Akili comes to mind.

So does Nick Young.

What’s more, when informants or FBI agents go undercover in sting operations to manufacture terrorism, their cover is sometimes that of a White convert.

So, the next time the national conversation dwells on this discourse of “terrorism,” mental illness and double standards, please do the following:

1. Scrutinize the “terrorism” double standard. (Which includes a deconstruction of the entire “terrorism” paradigm).

2. Do not psychoanalyze the perpetrator. It stigmatizes disability as violent and replicates the process by which Muslims are stigmatized as terrorists.

3. Avoid the false dichotomy of White killer vs. Muslim terrorist. Because Muslims are White, too. And the War on Terror targets them.