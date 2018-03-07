Los Angeles DA Won't Prosecute Agent Who Allegedly Groped Terry Crews

“I’m looking and I’m like, is this a joke?” Crews said last year. “And he comes over to me, I stick my hand out and he literally takes his hand and puts it and squeezes my genitals.”

Crews’ agent at the time, Brad Slater, assured him the company would handle the matter. Venit did apologize to Crews, but suffered no penalty until the story broke in November.

Venit was briefly suspended but is back at work.

Although Venit will not face criminal charges, Crews is still suing him in civil court.