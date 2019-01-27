Terry Crews Drags D.L. Hughley For Mocking His Sexual Assault Allegation

D.L. Hughley came under fire Sunday when actor Terry Crews slammed the comedian on Twitter for comments he made last year mocking Crews’ alleged sexual assault.

In a video posted to YouTube in August 2018, Hughley is asked during an interview with Vlad TV what he thinks of “the whole Terry Crews thing,” referring to the actor’s allegation in October 2017 that Hollywood talent agent Adam Venit had grabbed his penis and testicles during a party the year before.

“I think it’s hard for me to think that a dude with all those muscles can’t tell an agent to not touch his ass,” Hughley had said. “I don’t understand. I think that now everybody’s so into this notion that, ‘It happened to me too.’ Hey, motherfucker, God gave you muscles so you could say no and mean it.”

Hughley later joked in the interview that he felt “inferior” because gay men never tried to flirt with him.

“I’m not sexy enough for that,” he said. “Here’s my problem: I’ve always had to talk women into sex with me, so I imagine it would have to be the same way with a gay dude.”

Crews on Sunday tweeted a link to the resurfaced video and asked whether Hughley meant to imply that he had “wanted” to be sexually assaulted.

“You told the world ‘God Gave Me Muscles So I Could Say No,” Crews tweeted. “Are you implying that I ‘wanted’ to be sexually assaulted? I’m listening, sir.”

Hughley appeared to stand by his comments minutes later, tweeting that Crews “saw the video.”

@RealDLHughley



You told the world “God Gave Me Muscles So I Could Say No...”



Are you implying I “wanted” to be sexually assaulted?



I’m listening, sir...https://t.co/v6Q4xrvfJQ — terry crews (@terrycrews) January 27, 2019

You saw the video! — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) January 27, 2019

Crews replied that he had “pushed” Venit after the alleged assault. But Hughley continued to taunt the “Deadpool 2” actor for not “slapping the shit” out of his assailant at the time.

The back-and-forth ended with Crews questioning whether he should “slap the shit out of” Hughley over his “toxic behavior.”

Sir you said I should have pushed him back, or restrained him and I DID ALL THOSE THINGS... but you act like I didn’t.



Were you there? — terry crews (@terrycrews) January 27, 2019

That’s different than slapping the shit outa him — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) January 27, 2019

So sir...



If you truly feel that is a correct way to deal with toxic behavior...



Should I slap the shit out of you? https://t.co/GmePqluEIX — terry crews (@terrycrews) January 27, 2019

Hughley shared an Instagram post hours later that stated, “It’s always the people that know you the least, that judge you the most,” with the hashtags #isaidwhatisaid and #notakebacks.

Both Hughley and Crews declined HuffPost’s request for comment.

Crews was one of the first men in Hollywood to come forward with a sexual assault allegation amid the wave of Me Too accusations in October 2017. Venit apologized to Crews in March 2018 before resigning from talent agency William Morris Endeavor in September.

Twitter users, including Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter Bernice King, rallied in support of Crews of Sunday.

“I appreciate your courage,” King wrote to Crews. “You are a compassionate, educating voice for male victims of sexual assault. Thank you for standing.”

Dear @terrycrews: I appreciate your courage. You are a compassionate, educating voice for male victims of sexual assault. Thank you for standing. It matters for all of humanity and especially for boys and men who’ve been violated, but feel voiceless. Blessings. — Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 27, 2019

How does a comedian like DL Hughley speak so eloquently about how black men are mistreated and profiled, but completely ignores that Terry Crews could’ve gotten shot and/or jailed, losing his family and his career, if he slapped this rich white man at this party? https://t.co/vaQ4CfAkCe — William Ketchum III (@WEKetchum) January 27, 2019

Terry Crews is a national treasure. We WISH you and your toxic homeboys were more like him. pic.twitter.com/Mu00RvBSPJ — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) January 27, 2019