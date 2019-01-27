Terry Crews Drags D.L. Hughley For Mocking His Sexual Assault Allegation

D.L. Hughley came under fire Sunday when actor Terry Crews slammed the comedian on Twitter for comments he made last year mocking Crews’ alleged sexual assault.
In a video posted to YouTube in August 2018, Hughley is asked during an interview with Vlad TV what he thinks of “the whole Terry Crews thing,” referring to the actor’s allegation in October 2017 that Hollywood talent agent Adam Venit had grabbed his penis and testicles during a party the year before.
“I think it’s hard for me to think that a dude with all those muscles can’t tell an agent to not touch his ass,” Hughley had said. “I don’t understand. I think that now everybody’s so into this notion that, ‘It happened to me too.’ Hey, motherfucker, God gave you muscles so you could say no and mean it.”
Hughley later joked in the interview that he felt “inferior” because gay men never tried to flirt with him.
“I’m not sexy enough for that,” he said. “Here’s my problem: I’ve always had to talk women into sex with me, so I imagine it would have to be the same way with a gay dude.”
Crews on Sunday tweeted a link to the resurfaced video and asked whether Hughley meant to imply that he had “wanted” to be sexually assaulted.
“You told the world ‘God Gave Me Muscles So I Could Say No,” Crews tweeted. “Are you implying that I ‘wanted’ to be sexually assaulted? I’m listening, sir.”
Hughley appeared to stand by his comments minutes later, tweeting that Crews “saw the video.”
Crews replied that he had “pushed” Venit after the alleged assault. But Hughley continued to taunt the “Deadpool 2” actor for not “slapping the shit” out of his assailant at the time.
The back-and-forth ended with Crews questioning whether he should “slap the shit out of” Hughley over his “toxic behavior.”
Hughley shared an Instagram post hours later that stated, “It’s always the people that know you the least, that judge you the most,” with the hashtags #isaidwhatisaid and #notakebacks.
Both Hughley and Crews declined HuffPost’s request for comment.
Crews was one of the first men in Hollywood to come forward with a sexual assault allegation amid the wave of Me Too accusations in October 2017. Venit apologized to Crews in March 2018 before resigning from talent agency William Morris Endeavor in September.
Twitter users, including Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter Bernice King, rallied in support of Crews of Sunday.
“I appreciate your courage,” King wrote to Crews. “You are a compassionate, educating voice for male victims of sexual assault. Thank you for standing.”