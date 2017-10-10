Terry Crews Recounts Sexual Assault By 'Hollywood Honcho'

Discussion on sexual abuse by powerful men has focused on women this week as the number of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers keeps growing.

Showing that it can happen to anyone, Terry Crews shared his own unwanted experience over Twitter on Tuesday in response to revelations about the Hollywood super-producer.

“This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD,” the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor began, adding, “Because this kind of thing happened to ME.”

Crews went on to detail an incident that allegedly occurred at a “Hollywood function” he attended with his wife last year. After an unnamed “high level” executive “groped my privates,” the actor said he jumped back in surprise.

“He just grinned like a jerk,” Crews said of the perpetrator. He explained that he didn’t immediately react because he was afraid of how it would look. (”’240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho’ would be the headline the next day,” he wrote.) The actor said he talked about the incident with “everyone I knew that worked with him,” but eventually let it go because he didn’t want to be “ostracized.”

“I understand why many women who this happens to let it go,” Crews said, before ending on a positive note. “Hopefully, me coming forward with my story will deter a predator and encourage someone who feels hopeless.”

A representative for Crews told HuffPost the actor would not be commenting further.

Crews’ story comes after Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Rosanna Arquette, Rose McGowan and other women in Hollywood have gone public with tales of the harassment and abuse they say they sustained at the hands of Weinstein. A small but growing number of high-profile celebrities ― including Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and George Clooney ― have spoken out against Weinstein and in praise of the women who’ve shared their experiences so far.

The Weinstein Company fired its co-founder on Sunday in response to the allegations against him.

Read Crews’ whole series of tweets below.

This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME. (1/Cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates. (2/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Jumping back I said What are you doing?! My wife saw everything n we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk. (3/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

I was going to kick his ass right then— but I thought twice about how the whole thing would appear. (4/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

“240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho” would be the headline the next day. (5/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Only I probably wouldn’t have been able to read it because I WOULD HAVE BEEN IN JAIL. So we left.

(6/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

That night and the next day I talked to everyone I knew that worked with him about what happened. (7/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

He called me the next day with an apology but never really explained why he did what he did. (8/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

I decided not 2 take it further becuz I didn’t want 2b ostracized— par 4 the course when the predator has power n influence. (9/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

I let it go. And I understand why many women who this happens to let it go. (10/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Who’s going 2 believe you? ( few) What r the repercussions?(many) Do u want 2 work again? (Yes) R you prepared 2b ostracized?(No)(11/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

I love what I do. But it’s a shame and the height of disappointment when someone tries to takes advantage of that. (12/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

He knows who he is. But sumtimes Uhav2 wait & compare notes w/ others who’ve been victimized in order 2gain a position of strength. (13cont) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

I understand and empathize with those who have remained silent. But Harvey Weinstein is not the only perpetrator. (14/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Hollywood is not the only business we’re this happens, and to the casualties of this behavior— you are not alone. (15/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017