Terry Crews Sues The Talent Agent Who Allegedly Groped Him

“Given the history of inaction by WME and the retaliatory actions that have occurred and likely will occur, Crews had no choice [but] to bring this action to protect himself and to stand up for all victims of sexual predators,” the suit said. “After all, if Crews, a 6′4″, muscled, man, former professional athlete, with a long list of entertainment industry credits, can be the victim of sexual assault at the hands of a much more powerful individual in the entertainment industry, anyone can be a victim.”

A WME representative declined to comment on the suit. Venit did not immediately return a HuffPost request for comment.