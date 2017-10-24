Condé Nast International, which confirmed the wording of the email to HuffPost but declined to comment further, was one of a number of companies that continued to work with the controversial photographer for years after women came forward with accusations of sexual assault and harassment.

In 2001, model Liskula Cohen walked out of a photoshoot for Vogue after she said Richardson asked her to get completely naked, while he was also naked, and pretend to perform a sex act on another man. A woman named Anna told Jezebel in 2014 that he pressed his penis against her face during a shoot in 2008. Former model Charlotte Waters told Vocativ that he ran “his tongue up and down her bare ass, demanded she squeeze his balls, and even jacked off into her eye” when he photographed her in 2009.

In 2014, model Emma Appleton shared a message purporting to come from Richardson in which she was offered a Vogue photoshoot in exchange for sex. Facebook confirmed that the message did not come from Richardson’s account, but the incident still prompted American Vogue to announce it had no plans to work with him in the future.