‘Shrek' Writer Terry Rossio Likens Being Called 'Anti-Vax' To The 'N-Word'

Hollywood screenwriter Terry Rossio faced online backlash Friday after he used a racial slur in a tweet railing against vaccines, reported multiple media outlets.
Rossio, 58, sparked anger after he claimed that calling someone who was against vaccinations “Anti-Vax” was the “equivalent to calling someone” the N-word. He also spelled out the highly offensive slur in his tweet.
It “makes as little sense,” added Rossio, whose writing credits include box office hits “Shrek,” “Aladdin” and the “Pirates Of The Caribbean” franchise.
For the record, the Merriam-Webster dictionary defines “anti-vaxxer” as “a person who opposes vaccination or laws that mandate vaccination.”
Rossio’s comment was in response to a post from “The 100” writer Julie Benson which called on people to donate money to UNICEF’s polio vaccination program in the name of their anti-vax relatives:
Rossio’s response drew immediate ire from fellow tweeters, who called him out for racism and promoting the widely debunked conspiracy theory that childhood vaccines can cause autism.
It should be noted that Rossio was in 2016 reported to have secured the movie rights to a book by disgraced British doctor Andrew Wakefield, whose ’90s study which he claimed proved a link between childhood vaccines and autism was found to contain falsified data and was later retracted.
Even Dictionary.com joined in:
Benson, meanwhile, hit back at Rossio and in their resultant back and forth asked him to “never come on my feed with the n word again.”
Rossio has not offered further comment on the tweet or exchange.