‘Shrek' Writer Terry Rossio Likens Being Called 'Anti-Vax' To The 'N-Word'

Hollywood screenwriter Terry Rossio faced online backlash Friday after he used a racial slur in a tweet railing against vaccines, reported multiple media outlets.

Rossio, 58, sparked anger after he claimed that calling someone who was against vaccinations “Anti-Vax” was the “equivalent to calling someone” the N-word. He also spelled out the highly offensive slur in his tweet.

My heart goes out to all the parents of vaccine damaged children, who have to not only endure the sadness of their loss, but also the vitriol of ill-informed and insensitive people (such as those here). Anti-Vax is equivalent to calling someone a nigger and makes as little sense. — Terry Rossio (@TerryRossio) November 23, 2018

It “makes as little sense,” added Rossio, whose writing credits include box office hits “Shrek,” “Aladdin” and the “Pirates Of The Caribbean” franchise.

For the record, the Merriam-Webster dictionary defines “anti-vaxxer” as “a person who opposes vaccination or laws that mandate vaccination.”

Rossio’s comment was in response to a post from “The 100” writer Julie Benson which called on people to donate money to UNICEF’s polio vaccination program in the name of their anti-vax relatives:

Rossio’s response drew immediate ire from fellow tweeters, who called him out for racism and promoting the widely debunked conspiracy theory that childhood vaccines can cause autism.

It should be noted that Rossio was in 2016 reported to have secured the movie rights to a book by disgraced British doctor Andrew Wakefield, whose ’90s study which he claimed proved a link between childhood vaccines and autism was found to contain falsified data and was later retracted.

Equating being called antivaxx with a dehumanizing slur that is associated with not just decades but centuries of oppression, enslavement, abuse & death is the most tone deaf, arrogant thing you could do. — Cipher (@snarkylicious) November 23, 2018

God, this is such a good point. I remember how American founders and citizens enslaved vaccine skeptics for decades. And then, even after freeing them, the government enshrined laws to marginalize vaccine deniers and to deny them wealth and opportunity. That's just history. — Jeffrey Grubb (@JeffGrubb) November 23, 2018

There is no equivalent to the n word. None. Not in this country. — Cara Berg Powers (@clbergpowers) November 23, 2018

Let's see: Black people have different color skin through no conscious action of their own.



Vax conspiracists intentionally play dice with their children's lives and weaponize their kids and knowingly send them out in a potentially vulnerable community.



Yeah, that's the same. — Greg Branch (@Branch_Greg) November 24, 2018

Not just ignorant, but also racist (and with a super-heavy dose of whiny oblivious victimhood to boot). Reported and blocked. — Shananana Loftis (@shannonloftis) November 23, 2018

This tweet is disgusting, of all the words in the English language you had to use that one? Yet you call yourself a writer? As a white person that word makes me feel shame, and sadness I could never use it. This tweet says a lot about you, none of it good. — Terri Thompson (@oneleglover) November 24, 2018

No, that is not an equivalent to the racial slur. — Your Dad On The Internet (@ravingsockmonky) November 23, 2018

There's so much wrong with that it's hard to know where to start, but I'll try.



1) Don't compare the n-word to anything. Just don't. *Especially* don't say it uncensored unless you're black.



2) Being anti-vax is a choice which is likely to harm vulnerable people. — Funaria (@AnomriaReid) November 23, 2018

Even Dictionary.com joined in:

The n-word is so profoundly offensive that a euphemism has developed for those occasions when the word itself must be discussed.



The same cannot be said for the term "anti-vax." https://t.co/RF7rdpMx8P — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) November 24, 2018

Benson, meanwhile, hit back at Rossio and in their resultant back and forth asked him to “never come on my feed with the n word again.”

Terry, I have a lot of respect for you and your career but twice now you've come on my Twitter to insult me. What gives? Or am I reading this incorrectly? — Julie Benson (@TheJulieBenson) November 23, 2018

Julie, do you truly not see the irony of your reply? — Terry Rossio (@TerryRossio) November 23, 2018

I'm pretty open minded and ready to be proven wrong, but all the scientific research I've read about this topic doesn't support that viewpoint. Feel free to show me otherwise, but please never come on my feed with the n word again. — Julie Benson (@TheJulieBenson) November 23, 2018

Do you realize that you are using the equivalent of the 'n-word' in promoting memes that tag people as 'anti-vax?' Do you realize that the same collectivist stereotyping lies behind belittling any group with a label? Do you have no feelings for vaccine damaged kids and parents? — Terry Rossio (@TerryRossio) November 23, 2018

You seem to have no issue promoting intentionally hurtful ideas, ill-founded medical advice, stereotypical labelling, and insensitivity to injured children and parents, and yet take issue with me when all I've done is call you on your actions? — Terry Rossio (@TerryRossio) November 23, 2018

Ok, Terry, sorry you were insulted. It appears you and I aren't going to agree on this topic, so I'm tapping out. Have a great Thanksgiving. — Julie Benson (@TheJulieBenson) November 23, 2018

Ah. So much for open-minded.



(And no, please don't reduce my accurate and correct analysis down to 'you were insulted.' If you have to inaccurately characterize a line of reasoning in order to dismiss it, maybe you shouldn't dismiss it.) — Terry Rossio (@TerryRossio) November 23, 2018