Second Director Says Weinsteins Blacklisted Actress Mira Sorvino From Film

A second director has stepped forward this week with claims that Harvey and Bob Weinstein blacklisted actress Mira Sorvino and prevented her from being cast in films.

Terry Zwigoff, director of “Bad Santa,” wrote on Twitter on Saturday that he’d been interested in casting Sorvino in the 2003 comedy. Zwigoff alleged, however, that every time he mentioned her name “over the phone to the Weinsteins,” the sibling producers would immediately hang up.

“I’m really sorry Mira,” the director wrote.

I was interested in casting Mira Sorvino in BAD SANTA, but every time I mentioned her over the phone to the Weinsteins, I'd hear a CLICK. What type of person just hangs up on you like that?! I guess we all know what type of person now. I'm really sorry Mira. https://t.co/9U0PsL2yS5 — Terry Zwigoff (@realzwigoff) December 16, 2017

Jackson said that Miramax, the film company co-founded by the Weinsteins, had told him Sorvino and Judd were “a nightmare to work with and we should avoid them at all costs” when he was considering actors for the “Lord of the Rings” series.

“At the time, we had no reason to question what these guys were telling us ― but in hindsight, I realize that this was very likely the Miramax smear campaign in full swing,” Jackson told the New Zealand news site Stuff. “I now suspect we were fed false information about both of these talented women ― and as a direct result their names were removed from our casting list.”

Reacting to Jackson’s comments, Sorvino tweeted Friday that she felt “heartsick” by the revelations.

Just seeing this after I awoke, I burst out crying. There it is, confirmation that Harvey Weinstein derailed my career, something I suspected but was unsure. Thank you Peter Jackson for being honest. I’m just heartsick https://t.co/ljK9NqICbm — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) December 15, 2017

Also responding to Jackson’s interview, Judd tweeted that she was grateful the truth had finally come out.

She wrote that Jackson and producer Fran Walsh had showed her “all the creative, the boards, costumes, everything” and asked which role she preferred.

“And then I abruptly never heard from [t]hem again,” she said.

I remember this well. https://t.co/wctEhESAS9 — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) December 15, 2017

Peter & Fran had me in - showed me all the creative, the boards, costumes, everything. They asked which if the two roles I preferred, and then I abruptly never heard from hem again. I appreciate the truth coming out. Thank you, Peter. https://t.co/iXKuK6Xqtx — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) December 15, 2017

Harvey Weinstein has denied the allegations of a smear campaign. A representative for him said neither he nor his brother had any “input into the casting” of Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” films.

Holly Baird, a spokeswoman for Harvey Weinstein, told USA Today on Saturday that the producer did not speak to Zwigoff about casting for “Bad Santa.”

“Mr. Weinstein denies speaking with Terry regarding casting. That was a Dimension film,” she said, and the Weinstein brothers “had nothing to do with it.”