STYLE & BEAUTY
08/30/2018 06:25 am ET Updated 11 minutes ago

Tess Holliday Graces Cover Of Cosmopolitan And It Means Everything

"If I saw a body like mine on this magazine when I was a young girl, it would have changed my life," she said.
headshot
By Ron Dicker

Tess Holliday has booked plenty of gigs in her modeling career ― but few may be as important to her as Cosmopolitan UK’s October cover.

The magazine, out Thursday, features Holliday in a swimsuit.

Holliday gushed on Twitter about her disbelief that she’s “literally a COSMO Girl!” but the message behind the photo meant so much more to her.

“If I saw a body like mine on this magazine when I was a young girl, it would have changed my life,” she wrote Wednesday.

One Twitter user summed up the impact of Holliday gracing the cover of a fashion magazine often associated with the very thin.

“This is especially great bc most of the times I’ve seen plus size or even just slightly chubby women on a magazine cover, it’s a tight crop on her face,” advocacy consultant Marion Teniade Johnson wrote. “It’s the 'you have such a beautiful face' of shots."

Not this time. And fans are pleased.

Holliday, author of “The Not So Subtle Art Of Being A Fat Girl” and a prominent advocate for body acceptance, scored another victory recently with a see-every-curve shot on the digital cover of Self.﻿

 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Twitter Books And Publishing Tess Holliday
Tess Holliday Graces Cover Of Cosmopolitan And It Means Everything
CONVERSATIONS