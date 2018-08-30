Tess Holliday Graces Cover Of Cosmopolitan And It Means Everything

Tess Holliday has booked plenty of gigs in her modeling career ― but few may be as important to her as Cosmopolitan UK’s October cover.
The magazine, out Thursday, features Holliday in a swimsuit.
Holliday gushed on Twitter about her disbelief that she’s “literally a COSMO Girl!” but the message behind the photo meant so much more to her.
“If I saw a body like mine on this magazine when I was a young girl, it would have changed my life,” she wrote Wednesday.
One Twitter user summed up the impact of Holliday gracing the cover of a fashion magazine often associated with the very thin.
“This is especially great bc most of the times I’ve seen plus size or even just slightly chubby women on a magazine cover, it’s a tight crop on her face,” advocacy consultant Marion Teniade Johnson wrote. “It’s the 'you have such a beautiful face' of shots."
Not this time. And fans are pleased.
Holliday, author of “The Not So Subtle Art Of Being A Fat Girl” and a prominent advocate for body acceptance, scored another victory recently with a see-every-curve shot on the digital cover of Self.