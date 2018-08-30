Tess Holliday Graces Cover Of Cosmopolitan And It Means Everything

Tess Holliday has booked plenty of gigs in her modeling career ― but few may be as important to her as Cosmopolitan UK’s October cover.

The magazine, out Thursday, features Holliday in a swimsuit.

Holliday gushed on Twitter about her disbelief that she’s “literally a COSMO Girl!” but the message behind the photo meant so much more to her.

“If I saw a body like mine on this magazine when I was a young girl, it would have changed my life,” she wrote Wednesday.

Phew, I’m literally a COSMO GIRL!! Can’t believe I’m saying that! 😭😭

Thank you @CosmopolitanUK for this incredible opportunity 🙏🏻 If I saw a body like mine on this magazine when I was a young girl, it would have changed my life 💕

Issue hits stands 8/31! 🎉🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/sBYWY7nEwZ — Tess Holliday 🥀 (@Tess_Holliday) August 29, 2018

One Twitter user summed up the impact of Holliday gracing the cover of a fashion magazine often associated with the very thin.

“This is especially great bc most of the times I’ve seen plus size or even just slightly chubby women on a magazine cover, it’s a tight crop on her face,” advocacy consultant Marion Teniade Johnson wrote. “It’s the 'you have such a beautiful face' of shots."

Not this time. And fans are pleased.

I teared up looking at this. So few of the people I love will understand how huge this is. For @Tess_Holliday, for me, and for all the young women who would have had very different teenage years had this been the norm. This is HUGE. Wow. https://t.co/l58Acgw960 — Rachel Vogler (@rachel_vogler) August 29, 2018

Trying to figure out how different my life and self-image would be if I had grown up seeing women of all sizes represented like this. pic.twitter.com/rvN13dba74 — Sarah Hannon (@hannonksarah) August 29, 2018

For some reason I burst into tears when I saw this. Maybe because I used to pore through women's magazines at a teen for HOURS of misery, imagining how much happier I'd be if I looked like them. I just pray this means my daughters won't waste so many formative minutes. https://t.co/pUoSjQaKFF — Sasha Brown-Worsham (@sashabrownworsh) August 29, 2018

I stopped buying Cosmo years ago—I will go buy this issue — Princess Damage (@tgshepherdvan) August 30, 2018

I love you Tess, thanks so much for fighting this battle so girls like us can FINALLY stop hating ourselves, while looking FUCKING GORGEOUS doing it!! 😍😍😍 — Jojo (@pplnotprvts) August 29, 2018

Finally, a fat model on the cover of a major magazine who isn't wearing a trenchcoat. @Tess_Holliday looks amazing and this is awesome! https://t.co/doeHIXF9Ib — invisible girl (@kellyrosegreen) August 29, 2018