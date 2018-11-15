Tess Holliday Is Here To Tell You 'Fat Folks Have Bomb Sex' Too

Tess Holliday got real about why she’s so sexual on social media ― and upfront about her sex life in general ― during a recent appearance on E!’s “Busy Tonight” late night show that aired Wednesday.

“I think it’s important to tell people that fat folks have bomb sex,” the body-positive model told host Busy Philipps.

“Like, we need sexy lingerie … we need options; like, I want to feel sexy, I want to be sexy, whether I’m having sex or not, if it’s just for me in like my home or if I want to go out and show it. The world just wants to cover up marginalized bodies, and I’m not here for it.”

“That’s why I use my social media to basically tell people to, like, stop hiding, stop listening to society,” the 33-year-old added. “They want to keep you down because that’s how they keep furthering, like, crap and selling you diet crap.”

“Just be yourself and own it,” Holliday said ― a message her nearly 2 million followers are sure to love.

Holliday’s comments echoed a message she’s shared before on her Instagram account that comes from her book The Not So Subtle Art Of Being A Fat Girl.

“When I saw [the photos that photographer Anastasia Garcia.. took] & how hot (& obviously unretouched) they are, I was reminded of a ‘Tess Holliday’s Advice for Life’ that are all throughout my book,” she wrote on Instagram.