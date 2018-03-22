Tessa Thompson To Star In 'Men In Black' Spinoff With Chris Hemsworth

“Thor: Ragnarok” stars Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth will reportedly join forces once again in the upcoming “Men in Black” spinoff, Variety reported Wednesday.

The spinoff will be directed by F. Gary Gray, who brought us the likes of “Straight Outta Compton” and “The Fate of the Furious.” It was written by “Iron Man” screenwriters Matt Holloway and Art Marcum and is slated to premiere on June 14, 2019, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images Reuniting for "Men in Black" and it feels so good.

Not much is known about the plot of the new film, but reports suggest that the spinoff will bring in new characters and add to the world Tommy Lee Jones’ Agent K and Will Smith’s Agent J created. It’s also unknown whether Jones or Smith will make a cameo in the spinoff.

Sources also told THR that the spinoff will likely be more of an “ensemble piece than a two-hander.” Perhaps we’ll get a female-heavy film a la the “Ghostbusters” reboot from 2017?

A recent tweet from Thompson seems to hint at more ladies joining the team.

Women Are The O.G Galaxy Defenders. — Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) March 21, 2018

Time will tell.