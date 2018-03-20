Tessa Thompson Can't Get Enough Of A Hilarious Meme Comparing Her To Goats

This Tessa Thompson meme could be the greatest of all time.

On Monday, the “Thor: Ragnarok” actress stumbled across the @tessasgoats Twitter feed — after it shared a photograph of Thompson wearing a rainbow gown at the 2017 Emmys alongside a snap of a goat in a rainbow knit sweater.

“Bless the human who did this,” Thompson tweeted.

Bless The Human Who Did This. pic.twitter.com/DfXNp4yYxz — Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) March 19, 2018

Thompson then asked her fans to follow the account.

Unsurprisingly, tweeters latched on to Thompson’s love of the animal (which she also revealed in an interview in February) and mocked up more side-by-side shots, to her delight: