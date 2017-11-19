Texan Entrepreneur Shares How She Became the US Importer of Tubi 60, Israel's Most Popular Spirit

Today we interview Kathryn, US Importer and Director of US Operations for Tubi 60 – Israel’s most popular spirit brand. Fans of Tubi 60 rave that it’s truly a unique spirit and category creator with a taste all of its own. It is made only from all-natural ingredients, is gluten-free, and distilled to create a happy and uplifting experience. Read Kathryn’s interview to learn how she discovered Tubi 60 in Israel and her mission to make it the next wildly popular spirit in the U.S.

Kathryn Loeffler, VP of Operations and Importing in the US of the Tubi 60 spirit Brand.

Q: Hi Kathryn! Thanks for sharing your story with our readers today. Tell us a little bit about your background and how you ended up importing Tubi 60.

I was a software consultant before I took the leap to importing Tubi 60 to the US. Consulting taught me a ton – like how to be responsible for projects and deliver them on time but it wasn’t my passion. After a decade of working for big firms I moved to a boutique one where everyone worked remotely. I decided to push the concept of working from home to the max and do it abroad. After a summer in Mexico City I decided to go somewhere completely random to me and moved on to Israel.

It only took about 12 hours to fall in love with Tel Aviv and in that first week a friend took me to Kuli Alma, a popular bar, and I had my first shot of Tubi 60. No one forgets their Tubi 60. I could point out the exact spot in the bar where I was standing and the whole experience was magic. The idea to import it to the US took time to germinate. I had to track down the people who owned Tubi, introduce myself to them, and see if they were remotely interested in the idea of letting me bring it to the states.

I can’t underscore how far-fetched this was. If you asked anybody in Israel back then about the story of Tubi and who created it you wouldn’t get many answers. I had to sleuth until I finally found someone who knew the Tubi brothers. When I made that first call I remember thinking, “There’s a 99% chance this will go nowhere and there’s a 1% chance it will change my life.” I still can’t believe how lucky I got.

Q: What made you take the leap into entrepreneurship?

It took a year of planning before we got our first bottles of Tubi 60 to the US. It wasn’t until I saw that first pallet of Tubi 60 touch the ground in Texas did I let out a sigh of relief and allow myself to believe it was real.

Entrepreneurship can be really scary, but what it’s taught me about what I’m capable of and the experiences I’ve had interacting with people passionately about my work has been an experience I’ll be grateful for as long as I live.

Q: What were the 3 biggest hurdles to importing Tubi and how did you overcome them?

The 3 biggest hurdles to importing Tubi have been navigating the bureaucracy of alcohol, strategizing how to maximize our impact with limited resources, and believing our way through the “no’s”. The key to overcoming all of them has been a combination of believing there is a solution to every problem and that any problem that can be solved with money can also be solved with creativity.

Once we got Tubi on the ground in the US we had to get it into the hands of our fans. This is challenging, because you need to first sell it to a distributor and then sell it to stores. It’s a time-consuming process where you hear a whole lot more “no’s” than “yes’s”. When you’re doing something that no one else is doing yet, you have to believe in it no matter how many times you hear the word “no”. Your faith in your purpose has to sustain you until that magic moment when a critical mass of people realize what you’re doing is awesome. It’s a wild thing to fly solo, but when I hear from Tubi 60 fans who finally got their hands on a bottle, it’s all worth it.

Q: How do you differentiate yourself from people in the spirits industry?

I’m the US Importer and Director of US Operations for Tubi 60 – Israel’s most popular spirit brand. In terms of how I differentiate myself from other people – Funny enough, I don’t actually know any other alcohol importers so I don’t have much to compare myself to. Also, I try not to compare myself because I don’t come from an alcohol background and didn’t I start with a pile of corporate cash to fund my Tubi 60 dreams. What I do have is a determination that I can find the solution to any problem and a belief that Tubi 60 is the greatest spirit on the planet. Hunger is the best spice and I try to sprinkle it on everything I touch.

Q: What would you say is the single biggest influential factor in your business’ success?

Tubi 60’s success is attributed to many things but I think they’re all related to how unique it is. Tubi 60 is a category creator. This means we have to educate pretty much every person who tries it, but if they like citrus, ginger, and herbs, there’s a really good chance that they’re going to love it. We also have a true underdog story and who doesn’t love those? Our fans are our best ambassadors and they’re absolutely the reason Tubi is in as places around the world as it is. More than anything else, they are what keeps me going and I think the same is true for the brothers who created Tubi.

Q: What do you do to recharge when you feel drained? I do 2 things when I feel drained. I’m based in Austin, TX so I swim as much as I can in Barton Springs. It’s spring fed pool that’s 68 degrees year-round and I swim there whether it’s 90 outside or 35. Pushing myself to jump into the cold water helps me mentally to take leaps with Tubi that may scare me but are worth it.

The second thing I do to recharge is go back to Tel Aviv to see my friends and Tubi 60 family. Tubi 60 sponsors art exhibitions twice a year and they have Tubi 60 inspired art, DJs, and of course lots of Tubi 60. After months of working alone in the states traveling to spread the Tubi 60 gospel, coming back to be surrounded by the people who started it all feels like magic. I always leave full of energy and ready to take on whatever is facing us next.