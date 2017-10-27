Texans Owner On NFL Protests: 'We Can't Have Inmates Running The Prison'

At a closed-door meeting earlier this month, NFL owners gathered to discuss players protesting racial inequality during the national anthem.

Among the several voices in the room who opposed the protests was Texans owner Bob McNair, who said of the protesting players, “We can’t have the inmates running the prison.”

The account was relayed by ESPN, which published an article Friday detailing the league’s internal handwringing over the protests. McNair’s comments stunned some in the room, ESPN reports, with Patriots owner Robert Kraft delicately moving the conversation forward afterward.

Troy Vincent, a retired NFL player who now works as an executive for the league, told those in the meeting he’d been called all manner of slurs when he was a player, but he never felt like an “inmate.” (McNair later offered Vincent a personal apology.)

Representatives for the Texans and McNair didn’t immediately respond to a HuffPost request for comment, but the team did release a statement in which McNair said his comments were “a figure of a speech.”

“I never meant to offend anyone and I was not referring to our players,” the statement reads. “I could never characterize our players or our league that way and I apologize to anyone who was offended by it.”

McNair’s explanation didn’t satisfy sports commentator Skip Bayless and former NFL player Shannon Sharpe, who didn’t hold back in their criticism on their show Friday.

“The cliche quote is running the ‘asylum’ and he made it way worse,” Bayless pointed out. “He made it ‘prison.’”

“To refer to us as inmates,” Sharpe said in disbelief. “And to refer to the NFL — he referred to the NFL as a prison! Is that what you think of me?”

Bayless predicted the statement would set off a new round of protests, noting they’re on par with President Donald Trump’s “SOB quote.”

Last month, Trump called on NFL owners to fire “son of a bitch” players who kneel during the anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality. More than 200 players opted to sit or kneel during the national anthem that weekend.

