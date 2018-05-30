The Harris County Animal Shelter in Houston put out an urgent plea to the public after 200 dogs and cats were dropped off over the Memorial Day weekend, KHOU 11 reported Tuesday.

The shelter, designed to hold 150 animals, had 375 animals available for adoption and was forced to put as many as four animals into enclosures intended for one or two.

KHOU11

“We don’t really have a direct answer why Memorial Day weekend we saw such a high intake,” Kerry McKeel, senior communications specialist for the shelter, told the TV station. “Some responses we did get were, ‘We can’t afford to keep them anymore,’ ‘We don’t have time,’ ‘We have too many.’ It’s kind of run the gamut of different responses of why people are bringing them in.”

The shelter is offering $10 adoptions for dogs and cats who are ready to walk out the door; the cost includes shots, spay/neuter and a microchip.

