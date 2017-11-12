Texas Church Holds Service 1 Week After Massacre

About 450 seats inside the tent were filled as the service began, and about 100 people were standing. Many greeted each other with long embraces.

Pomeroy implored worshippers to choose life, not darkness. He said at least 11 people had told him they have come to Christ since the killings.

“My heart breaks, but I’m excited to see what God is going to do,” he said. “I know God has a plan.”

After he spoke, worshippers sang the gospel tune “You’re a Good Good Father” with with hands raised. Many cried.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) reminded worshippers that they’re not suffering alone.

“It’s only been seven days and this community is back to worship, bound together by faith,” he said. “Across this great nation, people are praying for you. They are supporting you.”

Six specially trained emotional support dogs from Cherry Hill, New Jersey, were brought to the service to comfort members of the community.

Sunday’s service will “show the world that we may be knocked down temporarily but WE ARE NOT DEFEATED,” wrote Sherri Pomeroy, wife of the pastor. “Please come help us honor their lives doing what they died for: worshipping our sovereign God!”