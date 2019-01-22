Texas Police Say Body Found In Creek Is Likely Missing Chili's Waitress

A volunteer search team in Texas has recovered a body while searching for a woman who has been missing for more than two weeks.
A 38-year-old Chili’s waitress and the mother of a 7-year-old girl, Emily Wade was last seen on Jan. 6 in Ennis, about 35 miles south of Dallas. She had told her mother she was going to a male co-worker’s house to eat pizza and watch a movie. He told police she arrived around 5:30 p.m. and left about three hours later.
Volunteers with the Cajun Coast Search & Rescue Team found a body in Chambers Creek on Monday, according to an Ennis Police Department press release. While a positive identification is pending autopsy by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office, police said the body matches Wade’s description.
Ennis Chief of Police John Erisman told Dallas’s WFAA News the creek flooded the bridge that runs over it on the night of Wade’s disappearance. Authorities suspect she might have been swept into the water.
A member of the search and rescue team posted a video message to Facebook on Monday:
Wade’s car, a 2012 silver Nissan Altima with Kentucky license plate 411 PAZ, is still missing. Volunteers on Tuesday are searching the creek for the vehicle.
“The Ennis Police Department would like to share our appreciation for all of the volunteers and assisting agencies that have spent countless hours over the past two weeks searching for Emily Wade,” the police press release reads. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Emily Wade.”
Wade’s family has not commented on the discovery and has reportedly asked for privacy.