Texas Police Say Body Found In Creek Is Likely Missing Chili's Waitress

Jason Ellis, of Indianapolis, has been missing since Dec. 3, 2006. According to <a href="http://projectjason.org/forums/topic/1733-missing-man-jason-ellis-in-1242006/" target="_hplink">Project Jason</a>, Ellis disappeared from an apartment he shared with two roommates. One of the roommates allegedly told police that Ellis, then 20, had left and taken his belongings with him. However, Ellis' last two paychecks were untouched and his car was still parked at the residence. In 2010, authorities told local media that they suspect Ellis is the victim of a homicide, but investigators did not elaborate. At the time of his disappearance, Ellis was 160 pounds and 6 feet 1 inch tall. He had a tattoo of his mother's name, Neatrice, on his chest, tattoos of Scooby and Scrappy Doo on his left arm, and a tattoo of a maple leaf and his name on his right arm. Anyone with information regarding Ellis' disappearance is asked to call the Indianapolis Police Department at (317) 413-7440.

Indianapolis Police Department