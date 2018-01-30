Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has ordered additional law enforcement to investigate allegations of sexual assault at Walker County’s Karolyi Ranch, the former training facility for USA Gymnastics athletes.

Abbott’s Tuesday request asks that the Texas Rangers, a statewide law enforcement agency, join the Walker County Sheriff’s Office in its ongoing investigation.

“The public statements made by athletes who previously trained at the Karolyi Ranch are gut-wrenching,” Abbott said in a statement. “Those athletes, as well as all Texans, deserve to know that no stone is left unturned to ensure that the allegations are thoroughly vetted and the perpetrators and enablers of any such misconduct are brought to justice. The people of Texas demand, and the victims deserve, nothing less.”

USA Gymnastics, which had used Karolyi Ranch as its national team training center since 2001, cut ties with the Huntsville facility earlier this month after more than 140 women came forward with allegations that former team doctor Larry Nassar had sexually abused them, many while at the facility, under the guise of medical treatment.